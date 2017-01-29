Police Report: Counterfeit bills passed in Elk River

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

Four counterfeit bills have been reported in Elk River this month.

The first report came in Jan. 12, when The Bank of Elk River contacted the Elk River Police Department to report receiving a counterfeit $50 bill. It had been passed at the Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles office in Elk River during the first week of January.

The Bank of Elk River reported a second counterfeit bill to police on Jan. 13. This one, a $10, was passed at Westbound Liquor in Elk River.

A third report came in to police on Jan. 14. A woman, 42, told police that she bought some items from Beaudry Express in Elk River and was given change that included a $10 bill. When the woman used the bill at Cub Foods, the grocery store reported that it was counterfeit. Police met the woman at Beaudry Express, where she was given a different $10 bill.

The fourth counterfeit bill was found at Wal-Mart and reported to police Jan. 23.

Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the department is looking into the matters.

Snowball incident leads to charge

An Elk River man, 21, was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident that began when he threw a snowball at a car.

Police were called to the verbal altercation in the 17700 block of Twin Lakes Road at 5:03 p.m. Jan. 19.

The man had been walking south on the walking path when he threw a snowball that struck an oncoming car and then began yelling at the car’s driver. When police arrived, “the cited male then began to stick both middle fingers up at officers and the driver while swearing and yelling obscenities at all present,” according to the police report.

After being cited for disorderly conduct, he was taken home by police.

Saw, tool set taken in garage burglary

Tools are missing after a garage burglary in the 9900 block of 178th Avenue in Elk River.

The items taken were a Hitachi circle saw with a laser guide and a 230-piece Craftsman tool set.

The burglary was reported to police on Jan. 18.

Driver faces DWI after hitting power pole, going in ditch

A man is facing a DWI charge after police received an anonymous complaint of a vehicle that had struck a power line pole and was in the ditch at Twin Lakes Road and Kennedy Street.

The complaint came in at 11:29 p.m. Jan. 17.

Officers arrived, secured the scene and subsequently arrested the 24-year-old Elk River man for DWI, according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.

Substance poured into vehicle engine

A Elk River man reported Jan. 17 that unknown suspects had poured flour or corn starch into the engine of his vehicle through the oil fill cap.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of School Street.

Pig pen fire reported in Elk River

A pig pen fire was reported at 2:48 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 10000 block of 209th Avenue in Elk River.

The pig pen was attached to a pole barn located behind a home.

The Elk River Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire.

Garage door openers are taken in burglary

A detached garage was reported burglarized in the 9800 block of 178th Avenue in Elk River.

Two garage door openers were taken.

The burglary was reported to police on Jan. 17.

Medication stolen from unlocked vehicle

Makeup bags containing medication were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 10000 block of 175th Avenue in Elk River.

The theft was reported to police Jan. 17.