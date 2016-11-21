Community & People »

Sections & Communities

grandparent
Foster grandparent volunteers honored
Photo by Rachel Minske
Three cheers for Team 125
mainstreams_figure-skating_16_7903
Mainstreams: Tis the Season for Christmas Cheer
Kelsie Cox gives a fist bump to Fae Jacobs prior to the Elks game on Thursday night. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)
Elks honor their No. 1 fan in River Battle victory
policelights_ca_420_1
Police report: Snowmobile driver rolls sled, breaks arm
Submitted photo Emergency management officials are paying close attention to a flood warning issued on Dec. 15. Elk River has already experienced some flooding.
Ice jams believed to be flooding culprit
Three-car crash on icy road injured one
Photo by Alicia Miller The extension of Highway 610 from Elm Creek Boulevard/County Road 81 to Interstate 94 in Maple Grove was opened to traffic on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 9. The roadway has been planned since 1973 and has been constructed in segments since 1986.
Forty years later, Highway 610 is complete
Student Notes ~ December 2016
Photo by Dan Feldkamp Photography The Elk River City Council is exploring options that won’t hamper some businesses from choosing to locate in an Elk River industrial park.
City looking for spot for Spectrum
VFW Post 5518 announces its latest essay winners
Novotny
November student of the month hopes to fly one day
Rep. Zerwas gets committee posts
Othoudt receives EDFP certification
City Elk River
Five-year capital improvement plan OK’d
Zimmerman water tower
Zimmerman approves levy, learns of big dividend coming
Peppin applauds Farber, Hunt
U of M should fire football coach Tracy Claeys
op_keith_art
Fake news is a cancer for society
Team 125 set an amazing example for others
Sidney Wentland picked up her game offensively, scoring 18 points against Park Center. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)
Elks pass test of holiday tournament
Kennedi Mitchell has been using hockey as an escape after a tragedy struck her family. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)
Athlete of the Week: Kennedi Mitchell
Paetyn Levis scored just 12 seconds into the Schwan Cup Silver Division Championship for the Royals. (Photo by Jared Hines)
Royals take silver at Schwan Cup
The Rogers hockey team swarms Ellie Feilen after her game-winning goal in overtime. (Photo by Eric Oslund)
Special teams pulls through for Royals
Submitted photo Frances Stockwell of the North Star Boys Choir, of Elk River, that has some performances scheduled.
‘Voices of Gold’ set for two Christmas shows
Brittany Chester debuted her artwork this fall at the Elk Pride Craft Bazaar at Elk River High School.
Mainstreams: Tapping her inner artist
Jeff Maas, playing Rooster Hannigan; Russ Branjord, playing Jon Dillinger; Eva Jones, playing Sadie Wells; and Lizzie Insellman, playing Becky Waldorf in a “Hard Knock Life.”
‘Hard Knock Life’ continues through Dec. 4
Zimmerman High School to do ‘A Christmas Carol’
Hauck
Hauck promoted to manage GRE plant
Vold
Vold will manage bank in Zimmerman
store-dietitian-online
Dietitian on aisle two: Coborn’s has nutrition experts on staff
Submitted photo Vireo Health, parent company of Minnesota Medical Solutions, contributed $20,000 to the city of Otsego during the City Council’s meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. The grant is part of an annual commitment to the city in which MinnMed operates its cultivation and manufacturing facility. Pictured (from left) are Council Member Jason Warehime, Council Member Tom Darkenwald, Mayor Jessica Stockamp, Vireo Health and Minn Med CEO Dr. Kyle Kingsley, and Council Member Vern Heidner.
MinnMed hands Otsego $20,000 check, promises community more
District eyes Zimmerman church lot — for parking
FCA_Tom Ness_2coaching
Elk River man named FCA state director
2016-17 FCA senior leaders. Left to right: Haylee Fingalsen, Kyle Kornovich, Abbie Ellis, Tanner Palm, Ashley Huettl, Megan Secrist, Collin Franz, Tate Nelson. (Submitted photo)
Rogers FCA rising to new levels
St. Andrew’s will launch a weekly Spanish Mass on Oct. 16
