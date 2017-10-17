Sting set the foundation for years to come

by Eric Oslund

The first year under head coach Dana Gibson has officially come to an end for the Spectrum girls soccer team.

When the season started, he wasn’t sure what to expect. It was his first time coaching a varsity program, and when he first saw his team he knew there was plenty of work that needed to be done. But, to the girls’ credit, they worked hard and continued to get better each week.

< > The Spectrum girls soccer team comes together one last time during the 2017 season. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“When we started this season, I was kind of thinking, ‘We have a lot of work to do,’” Gibson said. “The girls all, I told them they gave 110 percent. The players that could hardly dribble a ball are now some of the best ball handlers out there, fantastic. I am so, so proud of them all, how far from where we started to how far we got.”

The Sting ended up finishing the regular season with a 7-7 record and earned the No. 8 seed in the Section 7A tournament, which meant they would host Duluth Denfeld in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 12. It’s not always easy for Spectrum in games like that, as schools such as Denfeld are larger and have more players to pull from, but they went in believing they could win.

And, at halftime, it was still a competitive match. The Sting trailed 1-0, but a strong second half was all they needed to advance to the second round.

Unfortunately for the Sting, their opponents had another idea. Denfeld would use a physical style of play to wrack up three more goals, while also keeping the Sting on the defensive through those final 40 minutes, going on to win 4-0.

“That’s, honestly, nothing against the iron range but that’s how they play,” Gibson said of the physical style of play their opponents used. “Soccer is a tough sport, it is. Girls have to play more aggressive, play the body, not just the ball, and try to finesse.”

Even though it was not how the Sting were hoping to end the season, looking back, Gibson knows this was the type of year his team needed.

The girls worked hard, improved, and really set a foundation for this program moving forward for years to come.

“I mean, coming in not knowing them, them not knowing me, I think it’s a very solid base right now,” the head coach said. “People are excited, still. We’ve got people that didn’t come out this year – other things, burnt out on soccer – that have talked to me and that are probably going to come out again next year, so it’s good. I’m excited.”