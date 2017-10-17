Spectrum hosts free financial aid event

To assist students in preparing and applying for financial aid, Spectrum High School in Elk River will host a Minnesota College Goal event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14. A financial aid professional will present information regarding completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Minnesota College Goal is a statewide volunteer program that provides free assistance to students and families applying for financial aid for postsecondary education. This event is free.

For more information, contact KellyAnn Lockrem at [email protected] or 763-450-9807.