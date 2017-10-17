Miller gets her 1,000th assist

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Natalie Miller has never been one to worry about personal accolades. She’s never thought about how far she could go playing volleyball, never worries about how well she has been doing, and prefers to see her teammates succeed.

The biggest thrill for her as a setter? Seeing the excitement on her teammates’ faces when they get a kill. She never thinks about how good of a set she gave them, and never really credits herself for doing a good job. Natalie Miller celebrates with her teammates after recording her 1,000th assist. (Photo courtesy of Zimmerman Volleyball Twitter)

“Personally, I like setting just because I like watching the thrill on other people’s faces when they get the kill, and I like to know that I was a part of that,” Miller said. “When they get that kill and I see everyone get excited, I know setters don’t get a lot of credit, which is fine, I just love watching the hitters, especially. I think it’s even more exciting for me to watch them hit that ball and get that kill.”

Because of that selfless attitude, Miller has never been concerned about any personal accolades, so Thursday, Oct. 12, really just seemed like any other day to her. She went to class and then her teammates loaded on the bus to go play a game at Mora.

The only thing that seemed a little off was that her coach asked someone to make a poster, which Eilysha Rosario volunteered to do, nothing out of the ordinary there, the part that threw her off was no one would tell her what it was for.

“I didn’t know what the poster was for, I was just thinking something simple like maybe it was someone’s birthday or something,” Miller began. “So we got to Mora, where our game was, and then Eilysha took the poster and I was like, ‘Oh, what are you going to write on it?’ Everyone was asking her, but she wouldn’t tell anyone. I was like, ‘OK, that’s kind of weird, why wouldn’t you tell us?’ … I kept asking everyone, and everyone kept asking around about what it was for, but no one would tell us. Then people were just making up different stuff to me and I was like, ‘OK guys, what’s up with it?’”

But the poster quickly became an after thought as the game began. It was close throughout, but unfortunately the Thunder would fall in five sets. Natalie Miller sets up one of her teammates for a kill. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Then, after the game, Miller’s head coach was talking to the team about the game, what they did well and what they need to continue to improve on, as she always did, but then she had an announcement.

“All of a sudden she said, ‘One of our players have reached a huge milestone,’” Miller recalled. “I was just thinking, ‘Oh, probably someone else. Why would it be me? Don’t want to get my hopes up or anything.’ Then the poster came out and it said 1,000 assists and I was completely shocked.”

All her teammates began to cheer and congratulate her, and, at the time, she didn’t think it was that big of a deal. She smiled, said thanks, but really didn’t think anything of getting her 1,000th assist.

It wasn’t until later that night, after she got home, that she really began to understand the magnitude of her accomplishment.

“That night I literally stayed up in my bed thinking about it,” she said. “I was like, ‘Wow, that actually is a lot.’ I didn’t think it was when they were telling me and everyone was cheering, I was like, ‘Guys it’s OK. It’s not that much,’ but looking back on it, it actually is a lot, and it’s really crazy.”

It was a fun moment to celebrate with her teammates, but now Miller has turned back to the court. Working on improving and helping out her teammates in anyway possible, so they can try and make a run in the section tournament.