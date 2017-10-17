Jorgensen joins Catholic Charities

Brian Jorgensen, Elk River, has joined Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud as director of social concerns.

Jorgensen has spent the past three decades working with youth in the Diocese of St. Cloud and Archdiocese as a youth minister, teacher and director of faith formation.

“It’s a privilege to work with Catholic Charities as a way of truly practicing love of our neighbor,” he said.

Steve Pareja, executive director of Catholic Charities, said he’s thrilled to have Jorgensen join the leadership team, as social concerns are one of the threads that weave their way through the entire organization and beyond.

Catholic Charities is a nonprofit organization that advances the charitable and social mission of the Diocese of St. Cloud.