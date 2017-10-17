Elks show improvement in 2017

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The season certainly didn’t end the way the the Elk River girls soccer team was hoping it would when they suffered a 2-1 loss to Rogers in the Section 8AA semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 14. They were hoping to defeat their rivals, earn a trip to the section finals and hopefully to state.

But, even though their season has come to an end, it’s important to remember how far they came in the matter of a year. The entire girls soccer team met Lauren Ives and Ciara Bailey out on the field to join in the celebrations after defeating St. Cloud Tech 1-0. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

One season ago, the Elks’ season came to an end in the first round of sections without a single win. This season, the Elks finished with a 5-10-1 record, earned the No. 4 seed in their section, which came with a home playoff game, and then defeated St. Cloud Tech 1-0 in that game.

“They saw what it was like last year, an o-fer record, and our senior captains bought into it and pushed us, and helped those younger kids across, and that’s what’s most satisfying,” head coach Brian Steuter. “To let them see that they get something out of putting the effort in. Hopefully, what that does for the younger kids and the kids coming in, is they understand that and continue to want to strive for that.”

All the success the Elks had this season could be traced back to before they even played in their first game. Before class had even started, they came together on the field and in the gym to work on getting better.

“A lot of it came from our summer,” senior captain Ciara Bailey said. “We got a lot of girls to come out early in the morning and start lifting weights and doing conditioning. We went out on the soccer field every Tuesday and Thursday and we all just started to work together and get to know each other before the season even started.”

It’s something that the Elks have not done for a number of year, but something that Steuter felt was necessary after the way last season finished. He knew that it would be difficult to get everyone together in the summer, with so many players competing on club teams, but it was important.

And credit the girls, they were willing to put in the work. To wake up early in the morning, go lift weights and condition their bodies for the season that was fast approaching. Now, the hope is that carries over for years to come and the team only continues to improve each and every season.