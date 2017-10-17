District 728 music programs rewarded for efforts

by Kurt Nesbitt

Contributing Writer

Elk River is one of seven school districts in Minnesota to win an award for its efforts to include music education in its curriculum, and it won that award for the second year in a row. Submitted photos

Superintendent Dan Bittman and members of the Elk River Area School Board posed with music educators after the district’s music program was honored.

According to Keri Solitt, the district curriculum specialist who focuses on music education, the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation announced Elk River Area Schools is one of the seven school districts to receive its designation as a Best Community for Music Education for 2017.

“We also received this honor last year, and so we’re proud to receive this honor again this year,” Solitt told members of the Elk River Area School Boad at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 9.

Solitt said the award is meant to recognize outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders regarding demonstrated commitment to music education.

“Not only do they teach during the day, but many have jobs directing and performing in community music organizations. There’s even a concert going on tonight in one of our schools. So they extend a music-making influence beyond our schools as well,” Solitt said.

Representatives of Schmit Music, which belongs to NAMM, handed out plaques to the teachers.