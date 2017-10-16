Traffic control change underway soon in Otsego

The Wright County Highway Department is set to begin work Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the intersection of County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 39 and CSAH 19 in Otsego.

The highway department will be converting the intersection to an all-way stop control intersection. Currently Highway 19 has stop control at this intersection and Highway 39 does not stop. This work will be completed in phases over the next couple of weeks and include a thin lift of pavement, new stop signs with L.E.D. lighting, and new pavement markings.

The thin lift overlay of new pavement work will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and traffic along Highway 39 should expect minor delays as travel will be restricted to one lane while this work is completed. It is anticipated that the new pavement will be completed in one day.

The new stop signs on Highway 39 will be installed as soon as the L.E.D. stop signs come in and can be installed, likely within two weeks, and the new pavement markings will be completed in conjunction with the installation of the solar-powered L.E.D. stop signs.

Work will be completed under traffic, but there will be traffic control in the way of a flagging operation in place, so expect delays when driving through this area.

Questions or comments regarding this project can be directed to the proper individuals by calling the Wright County Highway Department at 763-682-7383 or toll free at 800-362-3667 (ask for the highway department). Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.