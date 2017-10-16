Thunder searching for No. 1 seed

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Zimmerman football team has the chance to do something special following their 41-6 victory over St. Cloud Cathedral on Friday, Oct. 13 – become the first team in program history to finish the regular season undefeated.

It would be quite the standard to set for the Thunder football program, but, when asked about it, their record doesn’t really even seem to be on their mind.

“We are really going to keep it as we have to go 1-0,” head coach Tom Kish began. “What we’ll focus on this upcoming week is, if we want to guarantee ourselves a No. 1 seed for playoffs, we have to win. We have to go 1-0, and that’s really the way we are going to treat it because the record piece, in all honesty, isn’t that important to us. We want the No. 1 seed and that’s what’s important to us.”

< > The Thunder defense made it tough all night for St. Cloud Cathedral. Here Andrew Olinger (61) and Carter Janu tackle Crusader running back Talon Lenzen for a loss.

When it comes to seeding for the section playoffs, the Thunder are currently in control of their own destiny. It appears the No. 1 seed in their section will be awarded to either them or Delano, and the Thunder currently hold the tie breaker over them after they came out victorious 28-24 in a head-to-head match up between the two teams the first game of the season.

Since then, though, Delano has actually played a tougher schedule than the Thunder, so the only way to all but guarantee a No. 1 seed in the section tournament would be a win in their next game. If the Thunder were to lose, then Delano could be awarded that spot due to a higher QRF.

It’s a lot of, ‘What if’ scenarios that the Thunder are just hoping they can avoid all together.

“If the season ended today we’d be the No. 1 seed, but I don’t know if we were to lose and they were to win on Wednesday if we’d still be able to get the No. 1 seed,” Kish explained. “We can’t let the computer figure it out for us, we need to do it on the field.”

The Thunder’s final regular season game will be against a tough Dassel-Cokato team that is coming off a 26-0 victory over Holy Family. It’s also going to be on a short week, as the game will be held on Wednesday because of MEA break.

It’s never ideal for any team to have to work on such a short week, but, luckily for the Thunder, they have remained relatively healthy throughout the year, which should only work to their advantage as they head into their final regular season game.

“There’s a few nicks and things, but nothing that’s keeping anyone out,” Kish said. “Guys are getting treatment and doing their best to take care of their bodies, but I don’t think anyone is 100 percent healthy at this point in the year. However, we’re very fortunate with how we are sitting with injuries.

“To have everyone healthy and we can get the work in we need to get in and get guys reps on the field. It helps a lot.”

Finishing the season 8-0 would be a huge accomplishment for the Thunder, but they know it wouldn’t mean nearly as much if they didn’t make it to state. That’s why they want the No. 1 seed in their section, to give them the best chance of making it to state as possible, and the best way to achieve that is a win on Wednesday over Dassel-Cokato.