Support system plays warrior role in breast cancer battle

Volkers say it’s God’s plan at work and no one fights alone

by Sue Austreng

Contributing Writer

It takes an army to battle breast cancer. Physicians, nurses, surgeons, pharmacists and radiologists take up arms and take aim at the deadly intruder. Photo by Sue Austreng

Breast cancer survivor Cheryl Volkers’ support system includes daughters DaNae and Tia and husband Jason – all of whom proudly display tattoos symbolizing the source of the family’s strength.

Cheryl Volkers stood on the front lines of that battle when a mammogram revealed a lump, a biopsy revealed cancerous tissue, an ultrasound offered conclusive evidence and breast cancer interrupted her healthy, active life.

Now a five-year survivor, Cheryl said perhaps the most powerful warrior standing alongside her on the front lines of her breast cancer battle was her support system.

“I never expected the support that we got but I’m very thankful and so humbled by it. I couldn’t have made it through without that,” said the breast cancer victor.

For the Elk River mother of then-teenaged daughters DaNae and Tia and the always devoted wife of Jason, support came from friends and family, neighbors, co-workers, church members, medical staff, faith leaders — even strangers.

Cheryl’s support system wrapped the Volkers in empathetic hugs, hand-stitched quilts and fervent prayer. They made meals. They made visits. They made phone calls.

They made sure Cheryl had a shoulder to cry on, an ear to hear the latest report in her 18-month long breast cancer battle and the wherewithal to celebrate even the tiniest milestones along the way.

They cheered along with her for every victory won and they gave her permission to laugh and be goofy even during the darkest days of her battle. Photo by Sue Austreng

Cheryl Volkers (center), her daughters DaNae and Tia and her husband Jason (not pictured) participated in the Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk for the Cure.

That support began early on. In fact, Cheryl was diagnosed in May 2012 and because surgery had to happen quickly, she was unable to go along on a mission trip her family had planned to take with their church youth group early that summer.

“Jason and the girls still went and the day we sent them all off to do the mission, the pastor told the group why I couldn’t go along — I asked him to tell them. I just couldn’t,” Cheryl said, tears welling up in her eyes as she recalled that emotional day.

“So he told them all what was going on and they all circled around me, holding hands and said prayers for me. It was so moving to hear 9, 10, 11, 12th-graders pray for me. That was a blessing like no other,” she said, dabbing at tears spilling from her eyes while Jason embraced her, solemnly nodding as he, too, remembered the warmth and support of those prayers.

But Jason, DaNae and Tia weren’t going to leave Cheryl behind. They brought along a life-sized cutout of her and then texted photos to Cheryl of the mission work they did, the fun they had and the culture they experienced — always with “mom-on-a-stick” right there beside them.

“Yep, she did everything we did. We weren’t going to leave her behind,” Tia said, smiling at her dad and DaNae.

While they were absent, friends, family and co-worker members of her support system took up the battle at home, getting Cheryl to doctor’s appointments, caring for her during recovery and raising fervently prayerful petitions on her behalf.

“Even in the worst of times, blessings abound,” Jason said.

And then, back home after the two-week mission trip, DaNae and Tia continued in their new-found role of caregivers and support system teammates for Cheryl.

“We’re her daughters first and then we became really good cooks, house keepers, bandage changers … Anything she needed we were right there. We would do anything for her,” DaNae said.

While throughout the battle Cheryl may have asked, “Why me?” the Volkers believe everything has a reason.

“She’s from a family of nine and she was the one who never smoked or drank, was always active and ate pretty healthy. Why would she get cancer?” Jason said. “Well, we don’t know and we can’t change it …”

“It is what it is,” said DaNae, grinning and stating in unison with her dad and sister the family’s new mantra.

“That’s right. It’s God’s plan and ‘It is what it is,’” Jason said.

The Volkers family mantra has as its foundation scripture found in Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.”

Jason, DaNae and Tia wear symbols of that strength every day; each has a tattoo featuring a cross wrapped in the breast cancer ribbon and the words “Philippians 4:13.”

That strength and the powerful support system the Volkers sourced during Cheryl’s breast cancer battle continues to provide sustenance during another family medical trial: last year DaNae was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

While she treats that condition with medication and anticipates surgery in the near future, friends, family, co-workers, church members, faith leaders and more take up arms and take aim at that troublesome tumor.

“Support is so important and we all can be support for someone. It’s amazing what people can do to help in adversity — any kind of adversity,” Jason said.

While acknowledging that family and friends are often the immediate source of support, Jason said anyone — everyone — can offer support.

“You don’t have to be a relative or an absolute best friend. You don’t have to have special skills or training or education. Anyone can offer support. Just call or pray or stop over or bring a meal or clean house or give a ride,” he said.

“Just be there. You don’t even have to say anything or do anything. Just being there lets you know you’re not alone,” Cheryl said.

Cheryl and her breast cancer battle support system plan to have T-shirts made with the breast cancer ribbon and the words “No one fights alone” printed on them.

“Because that’s the truth: no one fights alone. And everyone needs to know that. You are not alone,” Jason said.