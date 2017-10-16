Sting gunning for first undefeated season

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

It’s not very often that the Spectrum Sting have anything go against them this season. They’ve won all of their games in convincing fashion, and, while it has been a fun ride for those involved, it’s not always the best way to prepare a team for postseason play.

As the Sting enter the section tournament, and their aspirations of a state tournament berth continue to grow, they will continue to face tougher and tougher competition. That increased level of competition will likely mean many more tightly contested games, and, if they have not experienced that at all this season, it may be harder to over come.

But, on Friday, Oct. 13, the Sting got a taste of what it’s like to play when things do not go their way.

They jumped out to a 24-0 lead, nothing new there as they have been doing it all season, but then Concordia Academy went on a little run of their own.

It started with a 3-yard touchdown run to make it a 24-6 game, and then Concordia recovered an on-side kick, which led to another touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to make it a 24-14 game. Suddenly the Sting were on their heels.

“They got two on-side kicks and scored two touchdowns,” head coach Seth Mills began. “We had a long time in the second quarter without our offense on the field, so it gave us some adversity.”

But when the Spectrum offense retook the field, they were ready to respond. First it was a 10-yard touchdown run by Alex Glenn to make it 30-14 at halftime. Then it was a 26-yard touchdown run by Fisher Marberg to start the second half, which was followed by three more touchdowns from Glenn, Marberg and Sam Cooper as the Sting went on to win 60-20.

When faced with adversity, the Sting responded. Something that is sure to go a long ways as the post season approaches.

“It was something that we have to be sharpened by fire, you can’t be sharpened by blowing people out every week,” Mills said. “We need to grow and face some things, so when they happen later it’s familiar.”

That win secured the Sting their first ever district title, and now, with one game on the schedule remaining, they are looking for another first. The first undefeated season in program history.

The Sting have never finished a season better than 5-5, and, while they are all excited to have started the season 7-0, one more win and an undefeated season would just add another aspect to this already historic season. But they know it’s not going to be easy.

Their final game, while at home, will be against St. Anthony. A Class 4A team with a 5-2 record, and a very talented quarterback leading the way, something the Sting haven’t seen a whole lot of this season. And, to make things even more difficult, the game is coming on a short week.

“They are obviously a very formidable opponent,” Mills began. “They throw the ball very well, they’ve got a great quarterback, so we’ll have the our work cut out for us. They’re a 4A school and they’ve got a great coach. it’s going to be a tough game and we’re looking forward to it.”