Sophomores, seniors lead the Elks past Duluth East

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River girls tennis team made the trip up north to Duluth on Saturday, Oct. 14, to face the Section 7AA No. 1 seed, Duluth East, in the section finals.

The section tournament has not been kind to the Elks in recent years. The last time they advanced to state as a team was in 2012, and have lost in either the section semifinals of finals every year since then. Even as recently as last season, they fell in the finals to Duluth East 4-3. The Elk River girls tennis team advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2012. (Submitted photo)

This title match had the makings of another tightly contested bout, but the Elks were looking for a different outcome this year. They knew it would be tough, as they had to rely on five first-year varsity players to rise to the occasion and help better the team, but were ready.

Two of those first-year players were Lydia Haack and Kaitlin Tran. They have been working well together as the team’s No. 3 doubles pairing for a majority of the season and looked to keep rolling into the section finals.

It would not be easy, though. This pairing of sophomores was going up against two seniors from Duluth East, and it was the seniors coming out on top in the first set 6-4. These two young Elks would have to battle back in two straight sets if they hoped to get their team a point, and, sure enough, they would take the second set 7-5 and the third set 6-3.

Paige Anderson was another player the Elks were relying upon in this match up to bring home a point. She was not a first-year player on varsity, but is also a sophomore, and she has spent the season playing either No. 2 singles, No. 3 singles, or No. 1 doubles – all depending on the lineup that would best challenge their opponents.

In the section finals, she was lined up as the team’s No. 3 singles, and it would be hard to find a more talented No. 3 singles player in the state, so the team was feeling good about her in that position. But then she dropped the first set 6-3.

Whether it was nerves, Anderson not being on her game, or something else, it was not what the team was hoping for. Credit Anderson, though, she battled back to take the second and third sets by a score of 6-2, giving the Elks another point.

As previously mentioned, this team thrives on a youthful core, but there are two important seniors that have been helping the team all season long – Carmen Kaelke and Meagan Brown. Neither of them had advanced to state as part of the team before, and were hoping to change that in their final attempt.

Kaelke was slotted as the Elks’ No. 4 singles player and was able to fly through her match, taking it in two sets by scores of 6-2 and 6-0.

Then there was Brown, the team’s No. 1 singles player and the No. 3 ranked singles player in Minnesota. She was slotted against Aili Hietala, the state’s No. 5 ranked singles player.

These two also went up against one another last season in the section finals, in what turned out to be the deciding point. The Elks took all three doubles points in 2016 and Duluth East took second, third, and fourth singles. Everything came down to these two, and it was Hietala coming out victorious.

It was a difficult loss for the Elks to stomach as almost everyone thought Brown would come out on top, and she didn’t want to put her teammates through that again.

The first set between these to competitors was tight, as one would expect from a top-5 match up, with Brown coming out victorious 7-5. After that, though, Brown was able to just kick it into another gear and take the second set 6-1, in what head coach Randy Ronning called some of her best tennis of the season.

Brown’s win was the fourth and final point the Elks needed to clinch a trip to state, taking down Duluth East 4-3. They will now head to the Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus and begin competitions on Oct. 24.