Royals win wild showdown with Monticello

by Jake Schroer

Contributing Sports Writer

The Rogers Royals won their fifth game of the season, a thrilling 32-27 victory over the Monticello Magic Friday night, improving to 5-2 on the season.

Rogers started quickly, scoring 10 points in the opening quarter on a field goal by Bjorn Charles and an 88-yard touchdown pass from Cole Larson to Eli Solberg. Cole Larson (12) looks for room to run against Monticello. (Submitted photo)

From there, the game slowed down, as neither team managed to score any points in the second quarter, leaving the score 10-0 at the half.

With a steady advantage, the Royals went into the second half where Hunter Stull ran for a touchdown to make the score 17-0. It appeared Rogers would cruise to a fifth consecutive victory without much of a problem. Even after Monticello quarterback Ethan Bosacker threw a touchdown pass, the Royals struck back with another long touchdown pass from Larson to Solberg (67 yards).

The score read 23-6 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Magic would not go quietly into the night. Bosacker found Carson Sawatzke for a touchdown early in the fourth. Charles added a field goal for Rogers, but the two-touchdown lead would not hold.

Bosacker found Sawatzke twice more in the quarter for scores, which gave the Magic a 27-26 lead with just a minute left in the game. The Royals had one more shot to win the game, and John Torresani caught the game-winning 39-yard touchdown from Larson with just 32 seconds remaining.

Rogers held on for a 32-27 victory, improving to 5-1 in the North Central Blue district.

Larson finished with 276 yards and three touchdowns. Solberg finished with four receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

Head coach Marc Franz said that while he is not surprised that the team has been competitive all season, what has surprised him is the route that the team took to get to this point.

“I wouldn’t have predicted 0-2 and then 5-0. I wouldn’t have predicted three come-from-behind wins late in the fourth quarter. It’s just been a very entertaining season,” Franz said.

The Royals finished the regular season Wednesday night against Buffalo.