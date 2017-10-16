Royals top Elks 2-1 in section semifinals

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Rogers girls soccer team hosted the Elk River Elks in the Section 8AA semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 14. The Elks were coming off a double overtime victory over St. Cloud Tech, while the Royals were coming off a first-round bye they received after being awarded the No. 1 seed in their section. Claire Hanegraaf (left) and Cailey Henderson (right) compete for the ball. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

It was the second time this season that these two teams had squared off against one another, with the Royals taking home a 1-0 win the first time around – riding an outstanding performance by their senior goalkeeper Cassidy Lehrke.

Wind played a huge factor in that first meeting, and would do so the second time around as well. A storm cell swept across the soccer field moments before the 7 p.m. start time, which caused a 30-minute delay, and, even though the lightning had passed, rain and high windy remained when the game finally started.

The Elks started out with the wind to their backs, and were looking to take advantage, but, when the clock struck zero for the first time, the game remained tied 0-0. It was not the start the fourth seeded Elks were looking for, as they knew the Royals would have the advantage in the second half of the game.

Sure enough, about 10 minutes into the second half, Cailey Henderson was able to riffle the ball towards the goal, get a deflection off someone’s hip, and find the back of the net to give the Royals a 1-0 lead.

Makenzie Matthies (left) and Acacia Donat (right) fight for positioning at the end of the first half. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Then, about six minutes after that, Henderson would get her second of the night. She was standing around the 30-yard line and lobbed the ball high into the air. The wind took hold of it and floated it just over the outstretched hand of Elk goalkeeper Abby Barshdorf to give the Royals a 2-0 lead.

“It’s been four halves of, ‘Who has the wind?’ It’s usually benefitting,” Royals head coach Aaron Lindquist said of their games against Elk River. “I think we asked our kids at halftime to hit the ball from anywhere, ‘Get lots of shots, don’t wait to get our shots off.’ Cailey hit it and that’s what happens.”

It was starting to look as though the Royals would run away with the game during that second half, utilizing the high winds that were blowing in their favor, but the Elks weren’t ready to go down without a fight. They began forcing the ball up the field and would finally get the break they were looking for with 11:48 remaining in the game.

Senior captain Lauren Kolles received a pass out in front of the net and was able to beat Lehrke, making it a 2-1 game with plenty of time left to tie it up. But that was all they would be able to muster as the Royals went on to win the game by that one-goal margin.

They advanced to the section finals for the fourth straight season, where they will once again be squaring off against St. Michael-Albertville – these two teams have met in the section finals all four years. The Royals celebrate after Cailey Henderson (13) scores to put them up 1-0. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

They already met once earlier this season, back on Sept. 21, where the Royals won 1-0 and now they are looking for a similar outcome on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

“We respect them. We respect our opponents, it doesn’t matter who we are playing,” Lindquist began when asked about playing STMA again. “It’s not going to be easy and they know it too. 1-0 can go a bunch of different ways. It can be windy, you can find a bounce, but they should feel confident in that they are in the section final and knowing that their training and the work they have been putting in over the last week, we’ve been able to recover and be good on our bodies, will pay off and it will help.”