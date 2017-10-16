Five Elks earn all-conference honors

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River cross country team hosted the Northwest Suburban Conference Championship on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Elk River Golf Club. The sun was out, and temperatures hung around in the low 60s, near-perfect weather for a cross country meet.

Over 800 runners converged on Elk River to compete in this meet, and the Elks were among the best for both the boys and the girls.

< > Photos by Eric Oslund

As a team, the boys finished in eighth with a team score of 169. They were once again led by Lucas Gustafson, who finished in fifth with a time of 16:58.21 – within one minute of the first-place finisher.

The other boys were Miles Olofson (20th, 17:28.39), Noah Haaf (44th, 18:03.64), Thomas West (49th, 18:12.12), David Schwappach (51st, 18:15. 65), Joseph Gustafson (65th, 18:31.55), Carson Pixley (78th, 18:50.15), Liam Carr (85th, 19:02.9), Michael Almich (88th, 19:04.05), and Gavin Hilyar (89th, 19:04.65).

“Lucas Gustafson had an outstanding performance,” head coach Mike Niziolek said. “ Lucas averaged a sub 5:30 pace which is outstanding for a Junior.”

If the Elk River boys had a great day at this meet, which, by all accounts, they did, then the girls had an excellent meet. They finished in fourth as a team with 1009 points, just two points behind the third-place team from Centennials.

Audrey Neuerburg-Chapman was the top finisher for the girls, coming in eighth with a time of 20:05.74. She was immediately followed by Elaina Kuhnau, who finished in ninth with a time of 20:14.82.

The other girls were Jessica Holmquist (22nd, 20:45.79), Ava Trombley (34th, 21:23.29), Makayla Leuthold (38th, 21:33.68), Madison Mitzuk (48th, 21:48.82), Annica Carr (49th, 21:50.74), Ava Grimm (55th, 21:58), Katelyn Gramstad (56th, 21:59.28), and Miah Martin (59th, 22:03.56).

“These teams we are running against are some of the best teams in Minnesota and I believe that most if not all of the teams ahead of use will advance to the state meet in November,” Niziolek said of the girls team. “I believe that everyone of the girls had outstanding races.”

To make the meet all the better for the home team, was the fact that the Elks finished with five all-conference honors. Lucas Gustafson and Olofson received the honors for the boys, and Chapman, Kuhnau and Holmquist did for the girls – Trembly and Leuthold received all-conference honorable mentions.

But the Elks must now put all that behind them and look forward to the Section 7AA Championship in Cloquet on Oct. 26.