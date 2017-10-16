City staff learning from ‘climate smart’ Germans

by Sophia Khori

Contributing Writer

Last week, representatives from the city of Iserlohn in Germany came to visit the city of Elk River staff members involved in the Climate Smart Municipalities initiative.

Elk River was one of five Minnesota cities paired with a German city last year to collaborate on climate-smart energy plans and strategies. By the end of the three-year, University of Minnesota-guided program, city of Elk River staff will have made three trips to Germany and vice versa. Photo by Sophia Khori

This an electric car charging station in downtown Elk River. Expanding electric car usage would require adding more charging stations around town.

During this visit, Elk River City Administrator Cal Portner explained that they were able to learn from each other because Germany has been on a fast track of climate protection initiatives. “We’re hoping to learn how they got to where they are and develop long-term goals that will help us achieve a lot of the same things,” Portner said.

One of the main projects Elk River and Iserlohn have emphasized is sharing ideas and planning ways to expand electric vehicle (EV) use. Right now, Elk River has six electric vehicles, while Iserlohn has 40, so it is still a fairly new concept in both communities. Tom Sagstetter, conservation and key accounts manager at Elk River Municipal Utilities, said they are trying to find out how to expand the presence of EVs in Elk River and Germany. Sagstetter added that they are looking at several factors, including in-home solutions, infrastructural options, and they are researching fuel rates.

Another key project that Elk River has been working on with Iserlohn is reducing energy use in city buildings. Environmental Coordinator Amanda Bednar has taken the lead in Elk River by tracking energy use in each building and plugging numbers into the software Iserlohn uses called deZem. Thomas Armoneit, who leads electrical utilities efforts in Iserlohn, explained that through using deZem to track 170 buildings in Iserlohn, they have been able to take the data collected and devise a plan to reduce energy usage by 10 percent in some of the city’s largest buildings. Photo by Sophia Khori

Left to right: City of Iserlohn Electrical Utilities Leader Thomas Armoneit, city of Iserlohn Head of Environmental Protection Ulrike Badziura, city of Elk River Environmental Coordinator Amanda Bednar, Elk River Municipal Utilities Conservation and Key Accounts Manager Tom Sagstetter and Elk River City Administrator Cal Portner.

Ulrike Badziura works closely with Armoneit as the head of environmental protection in Iserlohn. Badziura explained that working closely together on energy-efficiency projects is increasingly important as the world changes and the transportation industry continues to evolve.

“It is a good thing to talk to each other and have a reflection on our work. It is important that we come together, not just in Germany, but even here in Elk River to learn from each other,” Badziura added.

One of the highlights of the trip for Badziura was touring Elk River. “It’s very nice here. It’s a small city, but you have very nice environmental scenery. It’s so beautiful, and there’s a lot of green,” Badziura said.

During Armoneit and Badziura’s visit they also toured Gold LEED-certified Twin Lakes Elementary School, saw the University of Minnesota-Morris campus, met senators at the Minnesota Capitol, took a sustainability tour of U.S. Bank Stadium and toured the at NRG Energy Center in Minneapolis.