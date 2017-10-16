Autumn Woods, Wokson Hills overlay completed

by Eric Oslund

On Monday, Oct. 9, the Otsego city staff informed the City Council that the Wokson Hills and Autumn Woods street improvement project has been completed.

The original estimate for the project’s cost was $205,374, but the final total ended up being $212,172, a difference of about 3 percent, due to extra patching that was not anticipated.

“It’s difficult to go out there and estimate, especially in the wintertime when it’s going to be that next spring,” City Engineer Ron Wagner explained, “so there was a little more patching.”

Along with the overlay that was done, the city also made sure to widen some of the turn lanes heading into the neighborhoods, especially on 58th Street. It was something that was discussed in February when the project was first presented to the council, and something that both council members and city staff believe will help make turning easier.

“No matter how wide you make them, some people still cut corners tight, but I think it’s done what it’s supposed to do,” Wagner said. “We’ve got 20-foot radiuses where it was almost a straight 90 before.”

The city will be responsible for $106,086 of the cost, and the other half will be evenly distributed among 60 properties that are being assessed for this project. Fifty-nine of them are getting a single assessment of $1,768 – $58.66 over a 10-year term – and one larger 40-acre parcel is receiving two assessments because it abuts both Autumn Woods and Wokson Hills, and has two access points.

The presentation was a public hearing, but no public comments were made.