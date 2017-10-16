Anderson sets a new mark for Sting

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Spectrum cross country team hosted the Minnesota Christian Athletic Association conference meet on Thursday, Oct. 12, at Bassett Creek Park in Crystal. Eight teams participated in the event, with five teams being scored for the girls and seven being scored for the boys. Zack Anderson becomes the first runner in the history of Spectrum’s cross country program to earn an individual conference title. (Submitted photo)

Overall, the Sting had a really good showing. The girls were able to finish second after being led by Martha Bergley who took sixth with a time of 22:08.5. She was followed by Makayla Harmer (10th, 22:39.6), Phoebe Holmes (14th, 22:58.3), Maria Novotny (15th, 23.01.6), Ella Burfeind (16th, 23:05.8), Morgan Alders (24th, 23:52.4), and Kristen Borchert (25th, 23:57).

The girls ended up finishing higher than the boys, who took sixth, but it was Zack Anderson who ended up stealing the show. He was been an elite runner for a number of years, but this year, as a senior, he became the first athlete to take first in a conference meet in the eight years that Spectrum has had a cross country team – finishing the 5k race in 17:02.3.

Anderson was followed by Nevin Sagstetter (12th, 17:53.5), Ben Harvey (15th, 18:22.1), Andrew Hattling (19th, 18:37.9), Zachary Reese (20th, 18:38.5), Desmond Orton (21st, 18:49.3), and Noah Ritter (25th, 19:11.9).

When it was all said and done, the Sting had four racers finish the day with all-conference honors – Anderson, Sagstetter, Bergley and Harmer.

“We have a very good conference and we knew the competition would be tough,” said head coach Rick Peterson. “Our girls team has been gaining momentum the last few weeks and was excited to move up to second place this year. The boys team scores were pretty close. We’ve had some very competitive meets against Heritage this season, and it just takes a couple positions to switch around to change the final result. Everyone gave a great effort and I’m proud of the girls and boys. We’ve had some terrific runners at Spectrum over the years, however, Zack is the first to win a conference individual title.”

The Sting are now preparing for the Section 5A meet, which will be held in Mora on Oct. 26.