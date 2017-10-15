Writer: ‘There’s someone I’d like you to know…’

Baha’u’llah, (pronounced BAHA oo lah), was born 200 years ago in Persia. He is the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith. Known for his kindness and generosity, he was given the name “the father of the poor.” As a child he showed remarkable knowledge never having attended school and grew to be a person of integrity.

The pivotal premise of the Baha’i Faith is the essential oneness of humanity. Because this mission upset both religious and civil authorities in the Persian and Turkish Empires, he was tortured, beaten, poisoned and exiled. He remained a prisoner for 40 years until his death in 1892.

Baha’u’llah’s teachings are uniquely geared for this time in human history. Baha’u’llah taught that unity of mankind is now possible. The world today has advanced materially in science, technology, transportation and communication, connecting our world as never before. But the world needs to advance spiritually and grow to see ourselves as one race — the human race — sharing our collective global village.

We are confident that the majority of good and decent people in our country yearn as we do for spirituality, that they desire genuine justice and prosperity for everyone. Our splintered world needs to include and represent all people in an ever-advancing civilization.

For more than a century, Baha’is in the United States have demonstrated the oneness of humanity, a core principle of the Baha’i Faith, by seeking to eliminate racial prejudice, advance the equality of women and men, and build vibrant communities that reflect the human family in all its diversity.

The intention of this article is not a premise for membership. We are interested in connecting with like-minded people, the majority of the people in this country and the world who are yearning for unity, not division, for hopefulness, not despair, and for inclusion, not separateness. All of our endeavors are to foster unity and create stronger communities that include people of every race, nationality, culture and religion including those of no faith.

On Oct. 22, the Baha’is of the world are celebrating the 200th birthday of Baha’u’llah. There is an open house in Elk River, St. Cloud and Sartell from 1-4 pm. In Elk River it will be hosted at our home and you are most welcome to attend. There will be displays, a short video, free literature and light refreshments for your enjoyment. No donations are accepted. Call for directions, 763-245-3072. — Lea Iverson (Editor’s note: Iverson is the chairperson of the Central Minnesota Baha’i Bicentennial Committee. For more information visit: www.bahai.us.)