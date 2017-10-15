Mainstreams: Houston’s Hurricane Harvey called home one of its own

by Clay Sawatzke

Kevin Sirmons is no stranger to emergency situations.

The emergency room doctor at CentraCare Health in Monticello, an EMS physician and a one-time paramedic, Sirmons knows how to operate under pressure. Submitted photo

Kevin Sirmons (left) is an emergency room doctor at CentraCare Health – Monticello, who recently returned to his hometown of Houston with MN-1 DMAT to help out in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

But the Otsego man’s most recent pressure-packed, high-stress situation was far from ordinary.

It came as a member of the MN-1 DMAT (Disaster Medical Assistance Team) in his hometown.

Sirmons has been a member of that National Disaster Medical Services (NDMS) unit for some time, and has worked large-scale events before, including a deployment to New Orleans post-Katrina.

In late August, Sirmons joined approximately 90 other DMAT members and headed to Houston, Texas, to help provide relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Making this trip unique was that it was Sirmons’ first out-state expedition with MN-1 DMAT in about five years — he had taken a break from traveling trips following the birth of his daughter. He decided approximately a month prior to Harvey to sign up for a two-week stretch spanning the end of August and beginning of September. And it just so happened that a national disaster occurred during that time — requiring the assistance of NMDS teams. And it didn’t just happen anywhere. It happened in Sirmons’ hometown — a city where he spent the first 30 years of his life.

“It was a coincidence,” said Sirmons. “I just happened to put my name on the roster for those two weeks.”

His service, however, is not a coincidence. The ER doctor has been involved with NDMS teams for more than a decade and is a firm believer in using his medical expertise to help out in spots where it is needed most.

“I like being outside the hospital. That’s where my passion has been,” said Sirmons. “Becoming an expert in working with suboptimal resources, making do with what I’ve got to be able to accomplish what I need to accomplish. That’s always been a fascination.”

He also feels fortunate that he was given the opportunity to make this trip — both by his employer and his family. Sirmons has a wife, Cindy, and two kids, Avery, 4, and Reid, 2.

“I’m certainly very thankful that Cindy was able to take care of them and give me the flexibility to be able to go,” said Sirmons, noting that he got the phone call at 9 p.m. one night, telling him they were needed in Houston and would ship out the next morning. “I’m very thankful that Cindy said, ‘Hey, you gotta do it.’” Submitted photo

This photo was taken just blocks away from the house Sirmons grew up in, and shows the shopping mall he visited as a kid.

He’s also thankful to CentraCare Health for the opportunity to leave his work as an emergency room doctor, where he relied on coworkers to pick up his shifts during the two-week stretch.

“I feel fortunate that they were able to accommodate this and let me go,” he said.

Upon arriving in Houston (which involved a 15-hour ride to cover 200 miles between Dallas and Houston), the DMAT unit was stationed at the George R. Brown Convention Center in the heart of Houston. They left Minnesota on Aug. 26, and arrived a couple of days later to more than 2,000 people already seeking refuge at the center. Soon after, that number climbed past 10,000.

It was the largest shelter in the city at that time.

The MN-1 DMAT team worked with another team from North Carolina, and supplemental helpers from around the country, to set up a makeshift clinic and start treatment.

“What we were doing and what we were tasked with was taking care of those people and their medical needs,” said Sirmons.

All the while, he had his parents, his brother, and friends on the mind. Thankfully, he knew they were all OK. His parents’ house was just blocks from some of the city’s worst flooding, but their decision to buy a house that was just a little bit elevated all those years ago paid off big, as they suffered just minor damage. And houses in the block where his brother had recently lived had water up to the second floor — but his brother, too, was fine.

Still, it was jarring to see the pictures on TV and hear the stories from people at the convention center about places he hung out as a kid that now sat under several feet of water.

“I used to play in this little creek that you could just jump across. It was shin deep. As of this flood it’s probably 20 feet deep,” said Sirmons. “Knowing what’s going on around, and seeing the pictures on TV, is something else.” Submitted photo

Kevin Sirmons is pictured with his parents during his deployment to Houston following Hurricane Harvey. Sirmons grew up in Houston, and his parents and family members still live there.

Sirmons has learned in these situations he has a task to do — and the more he focuses on that task, the better he’s able to serve the needs of those in these most dire situations.

“The first deployments that I had, I think it affected me a lot more,” said Sirmons. “I’m able to focus better on getting the mission accomplished and trying to be more efficient at what we’re doing. The less that we’re affected emotionally by what’s going on around us, we’re able to do more work for these people.”

This situation didn’t involve a lot of trauma care. Instead, they had to put their medicine cabinet to good use, as thousands of people had evacuated their home and many didn’t have time or the option to grab medicines that were vital to their health.

“A lot of it was medication. People had lost medication, and were off medication,” said Sirmons, noting the medicines ranged from treatments for high blood pressure, blood sugar levels, dialysis medicine, and seizure medicine.

Some cases were more stressful, more urgent. Others, more mundane. But they all held a very important purpose — one that stands at the center of all NDMS missions.

“It helps decompress the emergency departments by our ability to see these patients, evaluate them with what’s going on with our little portable lab, and try to determine what we can do to help them without sending them to the hospital,” said Sirmons. “That’s what our mission is, that’s what we do.”

Sirmons worked the night shift at the convention center, sleeping in a conference room with the other DMAT members when they weren’t on their 12-hour shift. They were there until Sept. 7. During that stretch, which included nine full days at the convention center, Sirmons and company had more than 3,000 patient contacts.

“It was quite a unique experience to be able to go do that,” said Sirmons, who hopes to continue offering his services outside of the hospital whenever he’s able. “I feel fortunate to be able to give back to communities, wherever they are, in that fashion.”