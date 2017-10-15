Community & People

GRFP brings family-friendly Oktoberfest to the Kelley Farm

by Sophia Khori
On Saturday, Oct. 7, families and friends gathered at Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River for an Oktoberfest celebration with a cause.

Live polka music, Hammerschlägen, and brats and beer all made for a festive fall gathering.

Great River Family Promise hosted the event and all proceeds were donated to the board’s family shelter and assistance program.

Great River Family Board member Vicky Biren dressed festively from head-to-toe at the Oktoberfest fundraiser. Great River Family Promise Board President Deb Rontti enjoyed a beer with Connie Gandrud, Jim Labak and Terry Metoxen. Photos by Sophia Khori The Elk River American Legion and Legion Riders Post 112 ran the beer tent last weekend and were represented by, left to right: Greg Artman, Gary Lore, Paul Bogart, Will Schminski, Glen Haugen and Kevyn Story. Mary Peterson and Scarlett Schmidt, just seconds before shouting “bingo!” Valerie Jackson, of Zimmerman, and Jan Torrey, of Albertville, enjoyed some German-inspired food. Squeezy Wes Miller provided live music through performing classic polka tunes and covers including “Edelweiss” and “Love Me Tender.” Sophie Ertel practiced before taking her brother, Nicholas, on in a match of Hammerschlägen. Lucy Goebel, of Brooklyn Park, got a unique unicorn face painting and matching hairdo at last Saturday’s event. Nikki Nordmeier tried out Hammerschlägen with her son, Chet.
