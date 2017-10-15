GRFP brings family-friendly Oktoberfest to the Kelley Farm

by Sophia Khori
Contributing Writer
On Saturday, Oct. 7, families and friends gathered at Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River for an Oktoberfest celebration with a cause.
Live polka music, Hammerschlägen, and brats and beer all made for a festive fall gathering.
Great River Family Promise hosted the event and all proceeds were donated to the board’s family shelter and assistance program.
Photos by Sophia Khori The Elk River American Legion and Legion Riders Post 112 ran the beer tent last weekend and were represented by, left to right: Greg Artman, Gary Lore, Paul Bogart, Will Schminski, Glen Haugen and Kevyn Story.