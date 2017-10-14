Prayer to the Holy Spirit

Holy Spirit, you who make me see everything and show me the way to reach my ideals. You who gave me the divine gifts to forgive and forget all that is done to me, and you who are in all the instincts of my life with me, I in this dialogue want to thank you for everything and affirm once more that I never want to be separated from you, no matter how great the material desires may be. I want to be with you and my loved ones in their perpetual glory. To that end, and submitting to God’s holy will, I ask from you (whatever your request may be). This prayer should be said for three consecutive days, after the third day the request will be granted, (no matter how difficult it may be.) Promising to publish the entire “dialogue” is a condition of having your request granted. DMG