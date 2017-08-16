Russell E. DeLong

Russell DeLong, age 87, died Monday, August 14, 2017 at his home in Nowthen, MN. He was born April 19, 1930 in Gary, MN.

Russ was a hard-working and proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He retired from Hoffman Engineering in Anoka, MN after 27 years.

He enjoyed telling stories, a good game of Whist or Cribbage and his piles of cut firewood.

Russ was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Francis, MN.

Preceded in death by his parents, George and Susie; one brother, Earl; two sisters, Marion and Irene; and grandson, Shawn.

Survived by wife of 66 years, Barb; children, Doug (Marsha) DeLong and Denise Dickover; grandchildren, Sonja (Rob) Weiler, Aaron DeLong, Robyn Dickover, Missy DeLong and Matthew DeLong; one great-grandson, Drew Weiler; sister, Eleanor (Dormon) Trippler; brother-in-law, Ernie Knutson; many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service Monday, August 21, 2017 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3812 229th Ave NW, St Francis, MN. Visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Nowthen, MN.

Arr. by Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfunerservice.com.