Public service carries down through the generations

by Joni Astrup

Associate editor

For decades, Ramona Doebler and Lois Riecken devoted their working lives to Sherburne County. Now, their granddaughters are carrying on the tradition.

“It’s really a testament to the families and their service to this community,” said County Attorney Kathy Heaney, whose office has employed both granddaughters. Left to right: Emma Doebler, Michelle Berner and Ramona Doebler.

Riecken’s granddaughter, Michelle Berner, has worked for Sherburne County for 15 years. She is the victim/witness coordinator in the county attorney’s office.

Doebler’s granddaughter, Emma Doebler, just wrapped up a summer internship in the county attorney’s office. She is entering her junior year at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities where she is working on a double major in sociology of law, criminology and deviance and history. She plans to become a lawyer.

Ramona Doebler, of Elk River, worked for the county for 37 years. She retired in 2006 from her elected position as the county auditor-treasurer. Lois Riecken

Riecken, who died in 2014 at the age of 91, grew up in Oklahoma during the Great Depression, put herself through business college, worked at what is now the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and was employed in an airplane plant in California during World War II before settling in Clear Lake. Riecken was elected to serve as the county treasurer from 1975 until retiring in 1993.

Heaney described the two as “extraordinary women in leadership.”

Their granddaughters followed their own paths to Sherburne County.

Berner grew up in Andover and is the daughter of Riecken’s son, Jim. She remembers many visits to her grandparents’ farm near Clear Lake, chasing pigs and riding horses.

She said her grandmother was very proud of her work with the county.

“She was fun, but work was very important to her,” Berner said.

The people she worked with were also important to her, and Berner said many past employees came to her grandmother’s funeral.

Berner’s family often drove past the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River on their way to Clear Lake and on one occasion Berner remembers telling her dad that one day she was going to work there. “For some reason, here I am,” she said.

Emma Doebler was planning to come home for the summer and asked her grandma what might be available. Ramona thought of the county attorney’s office.

“We were very pleased when this worked out,” Ramona said. Sherburne County Attorney Kathy Heaney

Emma has worked closely with Berner during her internship. She said she has spent a lot of time in court and doing administrative office work.

“It’s been very helpful and I’m very grateful,” Emma said. “I’ve just learned a lot.” She said it is helping her decide what type of law she would like to focus on in her career.

Emma is the daughter of Doebler’s son, Scott. She grew up in Monticello.

Ramona isn’t surprised that Emma is headed for a career in law.

“I always thought she would do something where she could be out there leading the charge,” Ramona said. “She’s always been a very strong character, ever since she was a baby.”

For her part, Ramona said she loved her job. She started working for the county in 1969 as a clerk and kept learning new things, eventually becoming the county auditor-treasurer.

“It was always interesting. Every day was different in that job,” she said.

The Doeblers come from a long line of public servants. Two of Ramona’s siblings, now both retired, also had lengthy careers with Sherburne County. Her brother, Skip Gerlach, was the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy and then Big Lake police chief. Ramona’s sister, Lori Norgren, was Sherburne County’s court administrator. Norgren’s husband, John, who retired from the city of Anoka, was Sherburne County’s ditch inspector, Big Lake Township clerk and served many years on the Sherburne County Planning Commission.

Two other relatives were county commissioners in other counties.

“I guess it’s in our blood,” Ramona said.