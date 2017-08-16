Philip Ralph Hoebelheinrich, 73 of Abilene, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2017 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Funeral services were held on August 14, 2017 in Abilene, Texas. Phil was born on August 27, 1943 to Ralph and Ruth (Olsen) Hoebelheinrich in Yankton, South Dakota. At age 4, Phil and his family moved to Elk River, Minnesota. He attended St. Andrews School through 8th grade. Growing up, he learned that being a Hoebelheinrich meant having great strength, working hard, and never giving up. At age 13 (1957), Phil’s father passed away leaving him, his four siblings, and his mother to run the family farm. Phil graduated from Elk River High School in the spring of 1961 and in November of 1961, joined the Army. The Army trained him to be a radio repair technician in the Army Security Agency as part of the 3rd Radio Research Unit which took him to Viet Nam in 1962. There he was stationed at Davis Station in Saigon for one year. While in Viet Nam, he traveled most of South Viet Nam repairing radios in support of intelligence gathering. He was last stationed in 1964 in Mineral Wells, Texas at Fort Walters. During this time, he met Sharon Hoag and was discharged honorably from the Army. In 1965, he began working at Texas Instruments (TI) in Richardson, Texas. Phil and Sharon married on February 4, 1967 and lived in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Phil and Sharon’s son, Jon, was born in 1971. TI led them to Buffalo Gap, Texas in 1978. Here, he designed, and built, a home that was heated by solar energy. He continued what he had learned in childhood by starting a small farm here. He was considered by some to be a “horse whisperer” as he was always able to work with horses in a manner that was amazing. Phil always enjoyed his cars, specifically International Scouts. The Scouts were used on the land, but also to travel to the top of Capitan Mountain in New Mexico, a favorite camping and bow hunting place. He and his son, Jon, have many great memories of working hard together, camping, hunting, calling fox, fishing, and spending time at Magee’s ranch, where according to Phil, “Time stood still.” Phil helped to found the Elm Creek Citizens Association (ECCA) volunteer fire department, was an active member in the South Taylor Lions Club, and served on the Jim Ned School Board in the 1980’s. Many hours were spent smoking brisket for various fund raisers. He was also an active parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church. In 1991, Phil retired from TI. During this time, he raised cattle, traveled to Belize, and took many photography trips to Big Bend. Later, he went to work for Hospice of the Big Country, serving as their financial officer. He then went to work for various software companies that developed medical software. While living on Magee’s ranch he perfected the ability to grow amazing fields of lavender. On November 29, 2004, he married his second wife, Jill (Estes) Bailey, moved into Abilene, and joined the University Church of Christ. His final career stop landed him at United Way of Abilene where he was the CFO for many years before fully retiring. During retirement, Phil enjoyed fishing Coleman Lake from a kayak, traveling with Jill to places like Germany and England, and spending time with his grandsons. His knowledge of many subjects, genuine caring for people, and love for his family will be missed. Not bad for just a Minnesota farm boy!

Phil is survived by his wife Jill of Abilene, Texas and his son, Jon Hoebelheinrich (Schel) of Ovalo, Texas; stepsons David Todd Bailey (Lisa) of Tyler, Will Bailey (Ani) of Los Angeles, California, and Benjamin Bailey (Lyric) of Abilene; two grandsons, Jacob and Christian Hoebelheinrich; and eight stepgrandchildren, Todd, Jillian, Benjamin, Cassian, Brooklyn, Jack, Piper and Stetson Bailey; four siblings, sister Julie Kastendick (Norm), brother Alan Hoebelheinrich (Shirlee), and sister Mary McNair, all of Elk River, Minnesota, and sister Diana Burrington of Naples, Maine.

He was preceded in death by both his parents; Ruth in 2007 and Ralph in 1957.

Condolences can be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.

