New business proposal holds water for Elk River council

by Kurt Nesbitt

Contributing Writer

Aquaponics, a method of growing plants that combines raising snails, fish, crayfish or prawns in tanks and cultivating plants in water, could come to Elk River in the future.

Elk River City Council members and staff heard a proposal from representatives of Stars Hollow Company, which, according to city documents, has been working with Elk River city staff to develop a 160,000-square-foot aquaponics facility south of the Youth Athletic Complex on 165th Avenue Northwest.

The proposal would require several subsidies from the city, including a tax abatement and an EDA microloan, as well as subsidies from Sherburne County and the state, city documents said.

Both Mayor John Dietz and Council Member Jennifer Wagner said they are excited about the prospect because Stars Hollow could create about 70-75 jobs and pay above-average wages. The council members said they are also excited about the tax revenue Stars Hollow could generate for the city once the tax abatements end.

If the project materializes, Stars Hollow will join at least two other aquaponics facilities in St. Paul in producing fish and produce for supermarkets and other businesses in the food service industry. Pentair and Urban Organics have opened two such facilities in the old Schmidt and Hamm’s brewery complexes in St. Paul within the last year, according to an article by the Star Tribune.

Stars Hollow has tried at least once before to establish an aquaponics facility outstate. The Wadena Pioneer Journal reported in November 2015 that the company was working with officials in that city but ceased the partnership, citing a “an inability of all its strategic partners to commit and support the project.” Stars Hollow’s principal investors, Jami and Akash Haider, did not entertain any other questions.