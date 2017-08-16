Mainstreams: Walking back in time

by Joni Astrup

Associate editor

Lance Lindberg spent his early years on the West Coast, before moving to Elk River with his family in 1962.

“I came to Elk River and I never wanted to leave,” he said Aug. 10, as he led a walking tour of the historic highlights of downtown Elk River.

Over the years he developed a deep interest in local history, and now serves on the Elk River Heritage Preservation Commission. Lance Lindberg listened to a question at Bailey Point Nature Preserve as he led a historical tour of downtown Elk River.

On last week’s tour, Lindberg led people through downtown Elk River, west to the Handke Stadium, past a couple of historic churches, then on to Bailey Point Nature Preserve before ending back in the heart of downtown.

Lindberg said the original settlement in what is now Elk River was known as Orono. It was platted in 1855 west of the Orono dam. Lumber milling was the original commerce that drove the development of the little village, followed by other mills such as flour.

Within a decade, Elk River was platted approximately a mile from Orono.

Elk River’s downtown was originally on the north side of the railroad tracks and consisted of 18 to 20 buildings, Lindberg said. Fires, however, were a recurring problem.

“Downtown burned down two, maybe three times over there,” Lindberg said of the original Elk River downtown.

That led to the establishment of a new downtown in its present location along the Mississippi River and south of the railroad tracks.

The oldest downtown building is the Sunshine Depot, which was originally a drugstore, Lindberg said.

The block of buildings on the west side of Jackson, between Main Street and Highway 10, is known as the Brick The Houlton building, constructed in 1903, is part of the Brick Block in downtown Elk River.

Block. Those structures date to the early 1900s, Lindberg said. The Houlton building at the northwest corner of Jackson and Main, now home to Edward Jones, was built in 1903. Elk River Meats, 724 Main St., also was built about 1903, Lindberg said.

The water tower on Jackson Avenue was built in 1920 primarily to provide fire protection. Hitcching posts still stand along Main Street in Elk River.

Lindberg and the group then headed west along Main Street to the Handke Stadium at 1133 4th Street. Along the way, they passed cement posts with iron rings in them. Lindberg said he often wondered about them as a kid. Turns out they are old hitching posts where people tied up their horses. Several are still visible along Main Street, including two in front of the Hitchin’ Post Condominium.

The group paused at Handke Stadium. The site was a pond before being converted to a stadium in the 1920s. Lindberg said there was apparently a near-drowning in the pond and it was considered dangerous.

In the 1930s, a youth-corps-type government program built the stonework at the stadium.

High school football games were played in the stadium until the 1950s, he said.

The stadium also has been a kid magnet for all of its years.

“If you grew up in Elk River, for decades this was the central part of being a kid,” Lindberg said.

Continuing on to the Union Church-United Church of Christ at 1118 Fourth Street, Lindberg said many of the early Elk River settlers were New Englanders, and Union Church was the church that they formed. The church was established in the 1870s. Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Elk River. New Englanders who settled in Elk River were among the early founders of Union Church.

Down the street at 1326 Fourth Street is another historic church – Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. The congregation dates to 1859 and the church building to 1891.

The oldest building in Elk River, however, is a house, Lindberg said. That is located just west of the Orono Dam, overlooking Lake Orono.

The group then moved on to Bailey Point, located at 1 Morton Avenue. which has a rich history all its own. The area was once home to the Sherburne County Fairgrounds, a golf course and the high school football field. Lindberg said the Bailey Point area also was the site of two battles between the Dakota and the Ojibwa in 1772 and 1773.

In 2012, it came under city ownership and today it is known as Bailey Point Nature Preserve.