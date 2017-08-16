Kay “Kitty” Engvall, age 71, of Topeka, IL formerly of Elk River, MN, passed away at 5:05 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2017, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.

She was born on June 5, 1946 in Princeton, MN the daughter of Charles and Harriet Madsen Olson. She married Dennis E. Engvall in Zimmerman, MN on June 18, 1966.

Kitty is survived by her husband of Topeka, IL; her mother Harriet of Elk River, MN, one son Dennis A. (Dawn) Engvall of Monticello, MN; two daughters Heather (Tony) Burks of Manito, IL and Kristiana (Rowdy) Autrey of Pekin, IL. Also surviving are four grandchildren Noelle and Andrew (Genevieve) Burks and Shelby and Logan Autrey; two great-grandchildren Addison and Allison Burks. Further surviving are two sisters Pat (Howard) Pennertz and Melissa (Craig) Hermanson of Minnesota; one brother Jan (Cindy) Olson of Minnesota along with many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Ruth Olson.

Preceding her in death were her father, two brothers Gayle Olson and Craig Olson.

Kitty spent many years as a stay at home mom, working for the family agricultural business, the United States Postal Service and last working for Ace Hardware in Havana, IL until her retirement in 2013.

Kitty especially loved traveling to the mountains of Colorado and Wyoming. She enjoyed gardening, classic car shows and spending time with her family.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Kitty’s wish was for no services and the family honors that wish.

Memorial contributions may be made payable to OSF Healthcare Foundation OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home and sent to OSF Home Care Services, Attn: Donna Median, VP of Hospice and Foundation, 2265 W. Altorfer Dr, Peoria, IL 61615. To share notes of condolences, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.