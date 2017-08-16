David Andrew Nicolai, age 70 of Zimmerman, MN, born June 8, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 11, 2017, with God at his side.

He graduated June 1985 from Chaminade College Preparatory School, Creve Coeur, Missouri. He married Shirley Creighton May 3, 1968 and they were lifelong companions and friends. Dave and Shirley have been blessed with three children, Christopher, Sunny and Shannon. Dave’s life career focus was in Construction Project Management and as a Realtor for Keller Williams Integrity, Otsego, MN. His passions were his God, his family, the outdoors, aviation and sailing. He was a long standing member and board member of Zimmerman Community Church in Zimmerman, MN.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Kerwin and Marjorie Nicolai.

He is survived by wife, Shirley; son, Christopher (Amy) Nicolai; daughters, Sunny (Stuart) Andreassen, Shannon Nicolai; grandchildren, Caitlin Andreassen, Grace and Emily Nicolai, Shae and Colten Nicolai; brothers, Michael (Mary) Nicolai, Robert Nicolai; sisters, Nancy (Scott) Hotze, Maryann (Steve) Creamer; nieces, Christina (Eddie) Wassall, Katie (Jenny) Hotze-Wilton, Sarah (Michael) Dalmolin, Julia and Emma Creamer and many other relatives and friends.

Dave’s memorial service will be celebrated Thursday, August 24, 2017, 11 a.m. at Zimmerman Community Church, 12567 5th Ave. N., Zimmerman, MN with visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer any donations be sent to Zimmerman Community Church in Dave’s honor to support their growing youth programs for the community. Interment Bellwood Cemetery. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com