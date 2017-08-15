Vision looks to build on county land in Zimmerman

by Heather Reinhart

Contributing Writer

A proposed bus facility was discussed and approved by the Zimmerman City Council during Monday night’s meeting.

A 5-acre property, which is located in the Sherburne County Public Safety Addition, would be owned by Vision Enterprises and would be used to build a 10,000-square-foot office space and bus storage facility with plans for expansion. The facility would employ 30-35 people with wages ranging from $15 to $25 per hour. The minimum taxable value of the completed project is $520,000, which will bring in approximately $18,560 per year in property taxes.

As part of the meeting on Monday, a public hearing was held regarding a request from the Sherburne County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, to establish a redevelopment district and the associated project plan for Vision Enterprises, LLC. County Attorney Kathleen Heaney and Assistant County Administrator Dan Weber were in attendance to discuss the plot of land, which is currently owned by the county and has been vacant since 2008.

Sherburne County intends to enter into a purchase agreement to sell three county-owned lots to Vision Enterprises and needed the city’s approval to do so.

“The location is ideal for us,” said Jason Anderson, business services director for Vision Enterprises, LLC. “We’re within 2.5 miles of all the schools and we’ll be able to increase our efficiency.”

The Zimmerman City Council unanimously approved the request by Sherburne County’s HRA, finding it in the best interest of the public based on what it would bring the city.

The plan will now move on to Sherburne County for approval. This is scheduled to be on the agenda for the Aug. 22 County Board meeting.

Buses at the location would service Zimmerman schools in the Elk River Area School District. The current buses come from Elk River. Anderson said that by bringing the buses right to Zimmerman will increase efficiency and will provide many of their employees a shorter commute to work.

Anderson said that if everything falls into place, Vision Enterprises would like to start building this fall.