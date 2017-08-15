Police report: Girl, 8, takes stolen vehicle for a spin

An 8-year-old Elk River girl hopped into an unoccupied vehicle and drove it after being reported missing by her mother.

Police initially responded to a report of a girl missing from the apartments in the 300 block of Baldwin Avenue in Elk River Aug. 6. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with the girl’s parent, so they began checking the area, according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.

A short time later, a caller reported that a young female was driving a vehicle in the Noodles and Company parking lot at 18130 Zane Street. She then got out of the car and began checking other cars in the area, then ran across the street to Wal-Mart, where she began checking cars in that parking lot.

She eventually got into a Chevrolet Avalanche as officers arrived.

“The girl admitted to officers that she was outside the auto parts store on Zane when she saw a man get out of his car and go into the store. She walked over to his car, found the keys and drove off with it,” according to Kluntz.

Man arrested after reporting van theft

A man who reported a stolen vehicle ended up being arrested himself.

Elk River Police were initially called to Wal-Mart, 18185 Zane Street, at 3:53 a.m. Aug. 11 for a minivan theft. The 27-year-old man making the report was later arrested for warrants, giving a false name to police and possession of drug paraphernalia as a syringe used for heroin was allegedly found in his possession.

The stolen minivan belonged to his mother, a Lindstrom woman, 58.

Suspicious driver was in stolen vehicle

The driver of a vehicle aroused the suspicion of an Elk River police officer after he slowed suddenly when he saw the squad car.

The officer was on Highway 169 at 8:36 p.m. Aug. 9 when he saw the suspicious vehicle, checked its registration and determined that it was stolen. The driver, a Columbia Heights man, 20, was taken into custody without incident for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and controlled substance crimes after turning into the driveway of a home in the 11000 block of 194th Avenue. A passenger was questioned and released. The vehicle was impounded. It had been stolen in Coon Rapids, according to Kluntz.

Dodge Ram stolen from PTL Auto Sales

PTL Auto Sales, 9619 Highway 10 in Elk River, reported the theft of a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 extended cab. The vehicle is white with black bumpers, grill and wheels and valued at $3,000.

It was stolen between July 27 and Aug. 9.

iPhone worth $995 stolen from garage

A rose-gold-colored iPhone 7+ was reported stolen Aug. 8 from the underground parking garage of The Depot apartments in the 10000 block of 172nd Avenue in Elk River. The phone was in a purple and pink OtterBox case. The phone is valued at approximately $995 and the case, $50.

Thief shatters car window, steals purse

Someone shattered the driver’s side window on a vehicle parked at the Elk River YMCA, 13337 Business Center Drive, and stole a purse and a rain jacket.

The theft was reported at 4:29 p.m. Aug. 6.

Bike, scooter stolen from parking garage

A bicycle, helmet and electric scooter were reported stolen from an underground parking garage in the 10000 block of 172nd Avenue in Elk River.

The items are worth $330.

The theft was reported Aug. 6.

Hit and run leads to arrest of man, 27

An Elk River man, 27, was arrested for DWI and leaving the scene of a crash Aug. 4.

Police were called to the area of Queen Street and 185th Avenue in Elk River at 11:25 p.m. after a woman reported a hit and run crash that resulted in minor damage. Police located the suspect vehicle a short distance away with fresh matching damage from the accident, according to the police report.

No shoplifting, but one warrant arrest

Police were called to the Salvation Army store, 321 Baldwin Avenue, Elk River, for a possible shoplifter, at 5:40 p.m. Aug. 7. Officers determined that nothing was taken. However, one of the occupants of the vehicle had a Hennepin County warrant. The Lino Lakes man, 34, was arrested on the warrant, Kluntz said. The vehicle was towed to the police department. Two females in the vehicle were released.