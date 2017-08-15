Lillian E. Rodeck

Lillian Evelyn Rodeck, 92, passed away on August 10, 2017 at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Lydia Brodehl; brothers Walter, Marvin and Harold; and sister Vivian, all of Goodrich, North Dakota.

She is survived by sons, Gerald Agin and Ben (Kay) Rodeck; daughter, Linda Rodeck; sister, Lorraine (Adolfo) Baeumlisberger; grandchildren, Brian Kenney, Staci Bergloff and Jeremy Combell; nephews, nieces and many great-grandchildren.

Lillian grew up on a farm in North Dakota. She looked forward to school each year, and the library in Goodrich provided the foundation for a lifetime love of books. Lillian also loved to garden, crochet, quilt and bake. A 50-year resident of Elk River, she spent a lifetime volunteering. She chaperoned every school outing, volunteered for the Cancer Society, Blood Mobile, Girl Scouts, American Legion, Guardian Angels Auxiliary, plus many other organizations, and was very active in her church. Lillian also worked many years as a secretary at the Sherburne County Highway Department. She cherished her many friends who filled her life with joy.

A service to celebrate Lillian’s life will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School St. NW in Elk River. Gathering at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. Private interment at Orono Cemetery. Arrangements by Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212. www.daresfuneralservice.com