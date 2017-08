Joshua and Mindy Freiberg of Zimmerman announce the birth of their daughter, Holly Rae Freiberg, Friday June 30th at Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton. She weighted 9.7 pounds and 21 inches long. Holly has one sister, Heidi, 4 yrs old.

Grandparents are Linda and Randy Thibault of Maple Grove and Kathleen and Gary Freiberg of Champlin. Great-grandparents are Patricia Anderson of Champlin and Luella Freiberg of Backus.