Communications specialist, judge introduced

by Jim Boyle

Editor

The Sherburne County Board was introduced to its newest hire and the Sherburne County 10th Judicial District’s newest judge at its Aug. 1 meeting.

Dave Unze has been hired by Sherburne County to be its communications and media specialist. One of his tasks will be to help the county navigate and make use of social media. Photo by Jim Boyle

Dave Unze, who had more than 20 years with the St. Cloud Times as a reporter, has been hired as a communications person for Sherburne County.

Unze worked for the St. Cloud Times for about 23 years and investigated and reported on crime, safety and the courts in central Minnesota as well as county and city government activities, school districts and postsecondary education.

Unze is a Clear Lake Township resident and a University of Minnesota graduate.

“I am really excited to be here,” he told the commissioners after being introduced by Dan Weber, the assistant county administrator. “I think the years I spent with the newspaper have well prepared me for what we hope we can do with the county.”

The Sherburne County resident has a wife two children — one of them who is at the University of Minnesota. The second one will be a freshman in high school.

“I’m looking forward to helping promote the opportunities to live and work and do business in the county,” Unze said.

Felix Schmiessing, often one to joke, asked if Unze will have to review County Board members’ tweets.

“We’re working on a policy on that,” Unze said.

In the very near future, the county under Unze’s leadership will be launching a sheriff’s office Facebook page that will be found at @SherbCoSheriff.

Judge Mary Yunker introduced Judge Brianne Buccicone, who Gov. Mark Dayton appointed to fill the vacancy created in Elk River when 10th Judicial Court Judge Thomas Hayes retired. Photo by Jim Boyle

Judge Mary Yunker introduced Judge Brianne Buccicone at an Aug. 1 meeting of the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners.

She has been one of the assistant attorneys in the Anoka County Attorney’s Office civil division, where she represented petitioners in civil commitment proceedings.

She also has experience working in the Anoka County Attorney’s Office protective services unit, public defender’s office in Ramsey County and as a judicial law clerk for Judge Diane Alshouse.

Yunker said she has two little kids and a husband who is an attorney as well.

Buccicone will share court calendars with Yunker and two other judges. She will receive every fourth civil case, every fourth criminal case, every fourth probate case and every fourth family case.

“We’re the last of the generalists,” Yunker noted.

“I feel very honored to be appointed to Sherburne County,” Buccicone said.