Zimmerman gets $750 to help cover AED cost

by Heather Reinhart

Contributing Writer

Ryan Goetz, a sales consultant for CenterPoint Energy, presented a check for $750 to members of the Zimmerman City Council. Submitted photo

The Zimmerman City Council accepted a check from CenterPoint Energy that will help with the cost of a defibrillator.

The city was awarded the money after applying for a CenterPoint Energy Community Partnership Grant to help pay for an automated external defibrillator for the Civic Building in Lions Park. The grant will cover 50 percent of the cost of the AED.

“(The grant) is an opportunity for CenterPoint Energy to partner with cities that we serve,” Goetz said.

In other matters Monday night, the City Council:

•Heard an update on the 2017 street improvement project. The underground work will be completed by the end of the week. Sewer and water connections are being finished on Second Street as well as the construction of the storm sewer. Street preparation work for curb and gutters will be done next week.

•Approved both the Preliminary Plat and the Final Plat for the proposed West Side Estates, which is 34.15 acres of land recently annexed into the city. Choice Homes, LLC, owns the properly and requested that the city create a saleable lot and an outlot that can be further subdivided in the future. This is a way to hold the land for future development and minimize some of the expense. Choice Homes does have designs to develop that piece with single-family homes in the future. A 10-acre portion of this parcel is expected to be used for the future fire barn.

•Recognized City Administrator Randy Piasecki for 23 years of service. His work anniversary was Tuesday, Aug. 8.

•Approved a pay request in the amount of $17,415 to E.L. Larson Excavating for reconstruction at lift station 7, which was done in 2015. The final punch list items have been completed, including restoration of the turf in the project area.

•Approved a pay request in the amount of $206,394 to Asphalt Preservation Company Inc. for the 2017 pavement preservation project. This was for work completed through July 28.

•Approved a pay request in the amount of $429,000 to C&L Excavating for their work in the 2017 street improvement project. This was for work completed through July 28.

•Authorized the semiannual payment to the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority in the amount of $504,620 for scheduled principal and interest payments on general obligation revenue bonds.

•Authorized payment to Bolton & Menk for contracted engineering services June 3-30 ($27,284 for project management services related to the 2017 Third Avenue South improvement project and $8,450 for project management services related to the wellhead protection plan amendment).

•Authorized payment of $6,252 to Metro West Inspection Services Inc., for professional building inspection services in the city of Zimmerman for the month of June.

The City Council also noted these upcoming community events:

•Farmer’s market, Thursdays through Oct. 3 at the Zimmerman Bowling Alley from 2:30-6 p.m.

•Aug. 15, Movie in the City Park starting at 8:15 p.m.

•Aug. 18, Zimmerman American Legion Golf Tournament at Princeton Golf Course.

•Aug. 19, Passing the Bread from 9-11 a.m. at UMA Precision Machining.

•Sept. 9, many citywide activities, including the Community Shred Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Hall, Ladies on the Loose from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fire Department Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Youth Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, and Fireman’s Dance from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Fire Station.