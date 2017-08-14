Stacey Sheetz announces her resignation

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

After 15 years of coaching, with two state titles under her belt, Elk River head softball coach Stacey Sheetz has decided to hang up her cleats. She reached out to the school, her players, and their families in the middle of July to inform them of her decision, one which was not easy for her to make.

In the end, after months of weighing out the pros and cons, she just felt as though she needed to be home more. Her mom was diagnosed with a medical condition and it has progressively gotten worse, and she is also hoping to begin spending more time with her own kids who are now 10, seven and three years old. An excited Stacey Sheetz gives a high-five to one of her players as she walks off the field. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“It was really hard,” she began. “I feel like I poured my heart and sole and everything into the Elk River softball program. I love the community, I love the girls, I love the program, I love softball, so I was really afraid to do it because I feel like it’s kind of been a definition of me. It’s defined me a little bit. I’ve always been a softball coach for the last 15 years, so I was a little hesitant because I will always miss the girls, and will always miss the game a little bit.”

Sheetz played softball at St. Cloud State University and then worked as a student assistant coach during her fifth year of college. She also had experience coaching some summer programs, and it was one of her minors, but working at Elk River was her first experience of taking control of a program.

She began as the high school’s volleyball, girls basketball, and softball coach, but eventually narrowed it down to just softball. And then, in 2009 while she was about six months pregnant with her second child, her team made a run to the school’s first ever state title in softball. And then four years later, when she was about eight months pregnant with her third child, they did it again.

“Atta jud” was often heard echoing from the Elk River dugout during any softball game, with most of the cheers being started by head coach Stacey Sheetz. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Those are both going to be memories that she will cherish forever, but a couple years down the line, when she is sitting back an reminicing of her time as an Elk, the thing that will stand out the most is really making softball an option for girls in the Elk River community.

“I feel like in general, just in the beginning when I first started coaching, softball wasn’t really like a sport, it was like the extra sport,” Sheetz began. “Like, ‘I’ll just play softball for something to do.’ And in the end I feel like it’s definitely a sport for girls that they choose, that they love. That was one of my goals, to just give girls passion, teach leadership, and I feel like I was able to do that.”

Softball has been a big part of Sheetz’s life, and became a little bit of who she is today. It’s not an easy thing to just be able to drop that to the way side, but luckily she won’t have to. She’s going to begin coaching her daughter’s softball team next year as a way to continue to spend more time with her kids.

She sees it as a nice break, to just focus solely on having fun and learning the game, and not as much on the competition aspect. Stacey Sheetz (right) honored her team manager on senior day. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

And as far as coaching again at the high school level goes, she cannot picture it happening anytime soon. She wants to be around to see her children grow up, and continue to help out her mom. But maybe one day, when her kids have moved out and began a new life of their own, maybe then she will try to get back into it.

It’s always hard to predict how things will turn out that far into the future, but the way she sees it, there’s only one place she can ever see herself coaching, Elk River. Even if it is just as an assistant, or ninth grade coach.

“I really love Elk River. I really do,” Sheetz said while getting a little choked up. “I love Elk River. I love the community, and John Barth, when I first started – the former athletic director – had a lot to do with it. He was an incredible person, and at the high school at the time, it’s where I started teaching adapted physical education. It just was a great atmosphere with staff and administration, everybody was so wonderful to work with and be around. The girls and the families I worked with were just incredible and it made it really feel right, so I just never wanted to leave. I just always wanted to be there.”