Running For Justice 5K scheduled Aug. 19

The fifth annual Running For Justice 5K Fun Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at Woodland Trails Regional Park, 20135 Elk Lake Road, Elk River.

Participants should arrive at 8:30 a.m.; the run starts at 9:30 a.m.

Cost is $35 for registrations before the race or $40 the day of the race. Children up to age 12 run free with a registered parent or guardian.

The event raises money to fight sex trafficking.

To volunteer, sponsor or donate prizes or silent auction items, contact Susie at [email protected] or call 612-567-1266.