Hogs for Heroes ride runs Aug. 19

The Hogs for Heroes motorcycle ride in support of the Minnesota Military Family Foundation will begin Saturday, Aug. 19, at Zylstra Harley-Davidson in Elk River and end at Grand Casino Hinckley. A midpoint stop will be held in Cambridge.

Registration is at 10 a.m. The ride begins at 11 a.m.

Cost per biker is $35 and cost per rider is $25. To register, go to www.elkriverhd.com/–hogs-for-heroes.

The Minnesota Military Family Foundation distributes money through grants and loans to Minnesota military families that need a little help.