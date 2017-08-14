American Legion needs you! In preparation for 100th anniversary, photos for celebration being sought by Elk River post

Next year, 2018, will be the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War I. It will also be the 100-year anniversary of the establishment of the American Legion.

We in the Elk River Legion Post 112 wish to celebrate this anniversary. We are requesting the community to assist us in this celebration by providing information that members of the community may have about our post history. Particularly desirable are photographs of legionnaires, Legion-sponsored events and any other memorabilia that members of the community may have that we could borrow to enhance our celebration.

I know that many photographs of our large Memorial Day celebrations from the 1950s and ’60s exist as people have on occasion given them to me as they took time to declutter their photo collections. Even if individuals can not be identified, often the scene may still be of interest.

If you have items of interest, please contact [email protected]

If you have photographs and the capability of scanning them, please send them via email to me at [email protected] (Scan them at a high resolution – 600 dpi – if possible.)

I have been a member of the local Legion club for more than 40 years. Though our primary purpose is to provide support to veterans in need of assistance, we have over the years donated tens of thousands of dollars to the local community primarily for youth activities.

The Legion also provides affordable meeting spaces for weddings, school and family reunions, celebrations of life and charitable benefits.

While some Legion posts in the vicinity have lost their buildings, we appreciate the assistance of the community and the community bank in the recent past as our “ship” encountered some stormy weather and rocky shores.

We were given breathing room as we changed management and revamped our business plan.

We do invite everyone assisting us to help our veterans and also the community by stopping by and enjoying our company and joining the Post 112 if you are an eligible veteran.— Raphael McDevitt Kraljic, Elk River