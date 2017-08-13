Veterans enjoy a day at the lake

by Sophia Khori

Contributing Writer

Dozens of veterans and their families gathered for a day of fishing Wednesday, Aug. 2. Submitted photo. Last Wednesday, the weather and company of fellow war vets provided for a positive day of fishing.

John Enstrom hosted a full day of activities at his lake, known as Veterans Lake, in Ramsey. The lake is the only memorial park dedicated to Minnesota veterans who served in the Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Weeks ahead of Wednesday’s event, Enstrom put out a flyer that read, “Disabled military veterans, come enjoy a day at the lake and let us serve you!” Fortunately, the turnout was high and the weather was sunny.

Beyond fishing, a lunch was served fresh off the grill around noon and live music kicked off at 2 p.m. Members of the Braven Music School rocked the stage by playing covers of songs like Journey’s “Any Way You Want It” and Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl.” Photo by Sophia Khori

Rick and Ron Olene double as twin brothers and war vets, and they are already looking forward to next year’s event.

Among the event participants were twin brothers and Vietnam War veterans Rick Olene, of Zimmerman, and Ron Olene, of Princeton. Rick explained that these types of events are meaningful to the Vietnam War vet community because “there was a total of 4 million Vietnam vets, and there’s only about a million and a half left.”

Dave Julius, of Ramsey, who was also in attendance, chimed in and said, “There’s nothing vets like more than talking to old vets, because the longer that we’re away, the less and less guys you see or that you remember.”

He added that he decided to not only attend but also help with behind-the-scenes planning because of the selflessness of the organization.

Submitted photo

John Enstrom hosted the event at his Ramsey home, where he has built a veterans’ memorial and lake known as Veterans Lake.

“Anybody who was here helping out, there’s nothing in it for them, they’re doing it out of the goodness of their heart,” Julius said.

As first-year attendees, Rick and Ron Olene and Julius expressed anticipation for next year’s fishing event.

As Rick put it, “the worst day of fishing is better than a good day at work.”