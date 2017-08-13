Stricter county tobacco ordinance considered

by Jim Boyle

Businesses that sell tobacco and are licensed by Sherburne County are likely to have stricter standards to adhere to soon.

There are 14 of them throughout the county, but none of the affected retailers appear concerned about the changes.

Sherburne County officials sent them copies of the proposed ordinance well before they discussed the matter in an Aug. 1 work session with the County Board. The last time Sherburne County revisited its tobacco ordinances was a decade ago. Photo by Jim Boyle

Sherburne County Attorney Kathleen Heaney explained the proposed revisions to the county’s tobacco ordinances at an Aug. 1 work session of the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners.

“We talked about nicotine delivery (last time), and now we’re having it updated it to say electronic delivery devices,” Sherburne County Attorney Kathleen Heaney said.

The latest revision speaks to the sale of individual e-cigarettes and vaping devices and ensuring the county has the means to verify child safety packaging laws are being followed.

Under the proposed ordinance, the sale of “loosies,” or individually packaged cigarettes or any other tobacco product that has been removed from its wholesale or distribution packaging, is prohibited.

“Loosies” would exclude individual cigars with a retail price, before any sales tax, of more than $2 per cigar.

Retailers, however, would also be prohibited from selling other tobacco products, such as liquid containing nicotine that has been removed from its original packaging or had its tax stamp altered.

The proposed ordinance also clarifies background check requirements, the basis for negative licensing action and provides retailers with a clearly defined process to contest license suspensions and revocations.

Sherburne County does random spot checking to see if establishments are following various ordinances related to the sale of tobacco and alcohol.

Potential violations for the newly written offenses have been listed and the process for notification of a violation and right to a hearing have been added.

To arrive at civil penalties, county officials did analysis of what others around them have been doing and raised the tobacco violation fines:

–First violation: $150.

–Second violation in 24 months: $400.

–Third violation in 24 months: $500 fine, plus seven-day license suspension

–Fourth violation: temporary revocation.

There would be no penalty if licensees were not notified of their due process rights.

Little response by retailers

Heaney said the city received two comments, one from Uptown Offsale in Zimmerman thanking them for the opportunity to review the changes. The operator at Uptown didn’t see anything questionable or needing further explanation.

The other person asked for a copy of the current ordinance compared with what’s proposed.

The county will host a public hearing on the modified tobacco ordinance at 9 a.m. on Sept. 5 in the board room at the Sherburne County Government Center.

Establishments in Elk River that sell tobacco are licensed by the city of Elk River, and they will not be subject to the county ordinance.