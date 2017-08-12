Summons – AMENDED SUMMONS AND COMPLAINT SMALL CLAIMS

Claim for money ($10,000 or less)

STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

SAWYER COUNTY

Case No. 2017 SC 0225

Plaintiff: GURUKRUPA, INC.

d/b/a Northern Pines Inn

9966 N State Rd 27 South

Hayward, WI 54843

-vs-

To: Defendent(s):

Twin Cities Commerical Roofing, Inc.

James Mattson CEO

12379 195th Ave. NW

Elk River, MN 55330

If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-634-4887 at least 10 working days prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.

SUMMONS

To the Defendant(s):

You are being sued as described on the attached complaint. If you wish to dispute this matter:

You must file a written answer and provide a copy to the plaintiff or plaintiffs attorney on or before the date and time stated.

If you do not appear or answer, the plaintiff may win this case and a judgment entered for what the plaintiff Is asking.

When to Appear/File an Answer:

Date: August 30, 2017

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Place to Appear/File an Answer:

Sawyer County Courthouse

Clerk of Courts

10610 Main St. Suite 74

Hayward, WI 54843

Date Summons Issued:

August 9, 2017

Date Summons Mailed:

September 9, 2017

Published in the

Star News

August 12, 2017

721285