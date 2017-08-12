Summons – AMENDED SUMMONS AND COMPLAINT SMALL CLAIMS

Claim for money ($10,000 or less)
STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
SAWYER COUNTY
Case No. 2017 SC 0225
Plaintiff: GURUKRUPA, INC.
d/b/a Northern Pines Inn
9966 N State Rd 27 South
Hayward, WI 54843
-vs-
To: Defendent(s):
Twin Cities Commerical Roofing, Inc.
James Mattson CEO
12379 195th Ave. NW
Elk River, MN 55330
If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-634-4887 at least 10 working days prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.
SUMMONS
To the Defendant(s):
You are being sued as described on the attached complaint. If you wish to dispute this matter:
You must file a written answer and provide a copy to the plaintiff or plaintiffs attorney on or before the date and time stated.
If you do not appear or answer, the plaintiff may win this case and a judgment entered for what the plaintiff Is asking.
When to Appear/File an Answer:
Date: August 30, 2017
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Place to Appear/File an Answer:
Sawyer County Courthouse
Clerk of Courts
10610 Main St. Suite 74
Hayward, WI 54843
Date Summons Issued:
August 9, 2017
Date Summons Mailed:
September 9, 2017
Published in the
Star News
August 12, 2017
721285