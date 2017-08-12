School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 728

Elk River, MN

SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES

JUNE 19, 2017

The mtg was called to order by Chair Steinbrecher at 5:45 p.m. at the Dist Office.

Members Present: Joel Nelson, Gregg Peppin, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane Steinbrecher, Holly Thompson, Christi Tullbane; Members Absent: Tony Walter Others Present: Bruce Watkins, Interim Supt Nelson moved/Plantenberg-Selbitschka seconded the motion to approve the agenda as presented. Approved.

Thompson moved/Plantenberg-Selbitschka seconded the motion to approve the resignations, terminations, layoffs, leaves of absence, cert staff appts, athletic/activity appts, and classified staff appts as follows:

Employee Resignations/Terminations – Yunger, Maria, RHS, Asst Cross Country Coach, Resign; Boyd, Thomas, ZMHS, Asst Football Coach, Resign/ZMHS, Asst Girls Basketball Coach, Resign; Lindsay, Kaila, RHS, Asst Girls Basketball Coach, Resign; Phelps, Brett, RHS, Asst Girls Soccer Coach, Resign; Gatzke, Rachel, ZMHS, Asst Softball Coach, Resign; Kotzer, Leah, 0, Instruct Asst, Transfer; Miller, Deborah, H, Instruct Asst, Transfer; Ostendorf, Alexander, ISCHS, Instruct Asst, Transfer; Kivley, Marcia, L, Instruct/Supervision Asst, Transfer; Harder, Rebecca, ECFE, Sch Readiness Instruct, Resign; Boerger, Mary, RE, SPED Asst I, Transfer; Dobbick, Shannon, RHS, SPED Asst I, Transfer; Harstad, Roxanne, HFC, SPED Asst I, Transfer; Johnson, Tamara, ZE, SPED Asst I, Transfer; Nordeen, Allison, TL, SPED Asst I, Transfer; Pollock, Cynthia, ZE, SPED Asst I, Transfer; Rehling, Carol, HFC, SPED Asst I, Retire; Rumreich, Carolyn, TL, SPED Asst I, Transfer; Schwieters, Leah, O, SPED Asst I, Transfer; Valenzuela, Rebecca, VM, SPED Asst I, Resign; Wendorf, Michelle, HFC, SPED Asst 1, Transfer; Eischen, Cody, VM, SPED Asst I (.5 hrs), Resign; Zenk, Jessica, RE/ECFE, SPED Asst I/Gen Asst, Transfer; Lyke, Amy, VM, Teacher, Resign; Savage, Kelly, ZMHS, Teacher, Resign; Bachmeyer, Holly, P, Tech Asst, Transfer; Zachmann, Katherine, RE, Tech Asst, Transfer.

Employee Leave Requests – Chalupnik, Trista, ERHS, Custodian, Maternity/Child Care. Certified Staff Appts – Bayles-Harsh, Katherine, DW, Credit Recovery Teacher/ERHS, Math Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Behnken, Heidi, M, Intervention Teacher, .50 FTE, 190 days; Burda, Christine, DW, Credit Recovery Teacher/DW, Credit Recovery Teacher; Bush, Joseph, DW, Credit Recovery Teacher; Fossum, Matthew, Credit Recovery Teacher; Frost, Nicole, DW, DHH Teacher, 1.0 FTE 190 days; Greener, Benjamin, RM, Eng Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Kowalski, Tina, ZE, Intervention Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Lambach, Jill, ISCHS, Credit Recovery Teacher; Maschino, Lisa, RE, ECSE Teacher, .70 FTE, 190 days; Moore, Janelle, RH, Credit Recovery Teacher; Peterson, Jennifer, P, Intervention Teacher, .45 FTE, 190 days; Roberdeau, Shaunna, RH, Credit Recovery Teacher; Sollitt, Keri, DO, Curriculum Specialist, 1.0 FTE, 215 days; Spitzack, Logan, H, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Stennes, Helen, P, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Stern, Wendi, SM, Counselor, .63 FTE, 190 days.

Activities/Athletic Appts – ERHS – Hund, Cory, Asst Track & Field Coach, .80 FTE; Westman, Jean, Asst Track & Field Coach, .50 FTE.

Classified Staff Appts – Badger, Kourtney, CE, Child Care Wkr, 34 hrs/wk; Carlson, Margaret, CE, Child Care Wkr, 34 hrs/wk; Hagen, Jaimi, CE, Child Care Wkr, 34 hrs/wk; Holland, Cameron, CE, Child Care Wkr, 34 hrs/wk; Jenniges, Melanie, CE, Child Care Wkr, 34 hrs/wk; Kolles, Kelly, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Osland, Linsi, CE, Child Care Wkr, 34 hrs/wk; Osorio-Smith, Isabel, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Ratike, Tracy, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Stanaway, Lillian, CE, Child Care Wkr, 34 hrs/wk; Sweet, Luke, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Thompson, Mary, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Wuollet, Abigail, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Lees, Denise, CE, Enrichment Instruct, 5.20 hrs/day; OHara, Carol, CE, Enrichment Instruct, 5.20 hrs/day; Root, Ashley, CE, Enrichment Instruct, 5.20 hrs/day; Delgehausen, Kathryn, RE, ESL Asst, 1.0 hr/day, Student days; Hanenburg, Theresa, DW, Instruct Asst, 5.0 hrs/day, 15 days; Lindner, Kathleen, RM, Instruct Asst, 5.0 hrs/day, 12 days; Miller, Deborah, PV, Instruct Asst, 4.0 hrs/day, Student days; Olson, Sandra, VM, Instruct Asst, 5.0 hrs/day, 12 days; Salisbury, Carolyn, DW, Instruct Asst, 5.0 hrs/day, 15 days; Watson, Julie, ZMHS, Instruct Asst, 5.0 hrs/day, 12 days; Bachmeyer, Holly, PV, Media Asst, 7.0 hrs/day, Student days; Kotzer, Leah, O, Media Asst, 6.0 hrs/day, Student days; Zachmann, Kathenne, RE, Media Asst, 6.0 hrs/day, Student days; Anderson, Anne, RE, Parent Liaison, 125 hrs/yr; Bentz, Ian, CE, Program Aide, 34 hrs/wk; Thompson, Madalyn, CE, Program Aide, 18 hrs/wk; Pioske, Gary, CE, Program Coord, 8.0 hrs/day, 261 days; Atkinson, Kayla, HFC, SPED Asst I, 3.40 hrs/day, Student days; Baumgarten, Kristi, DW, SPED Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Boerger, Mary, PV, SPED Asst I, 6.75 hrs/day, Student days; Dobbick, Shannon, PV, SPED Asst I, 6.75 hrs/day, Student days; Eischen, Cody, DW, SPED Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Engelkes, Roxanne, ZE, SPED Asst I, 6.50 hrs/day, Student days; Harstad, Roxanne, PV, SPED Asst I, 6.0 hrs/day, Student days; Johnson, Tamara, RHS, SPED Asst I, 6.75 hrs/day, Student days; Kivley, Marcia, PV, SPED Asst I, 6.75 hrs/day, Student days; Pollock, Cynthia, PV, SPED Asst I, 6.75 hrs/day, Student days; Rumreich, Carolyn, PV, SPED Asst I, 6.75 hrs/day, Student days; Schwieters, Leah, PV, SPED Asst, 6.75 hrs/day, Student days; Stelk, Karen, DW, SPED Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Wendorf, Michelle, ZE, SPED Asst I, 6.0 hrs/day, Student days; Zenk, Jessica, PV, SPED Asst I, 6.0 hrs/day, Student days; Dahlson, Matthew, DSC, Summer Grounds Wkr, 8.0 hrs/day; Nordeen, Allison, PV, Supervision Asst, 6.50 hrs/day, Student days; Ostendorf, Alexander, Supervision Asst, 7.0 hrs/day, Student days; approve revised Policy 5025 Expense Reimbursement. Approved.

Plantenberg-Selbitschka moved/Thompson seconded the motion to adjourn the mtg at 5:48 p.m. Approved.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER

SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

Published in the

Star News

August 12, 2017

721306