School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 728

Elk River, MN

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

July 10, 2017

The mtg was called to order by Chair Steinbrecher at 7 p.m. at the ER City Hall. Members Present: Joel Nelson, Gregg Peppin, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane Steinbrecher, Holly Thompson, Christi Tullbane, Tony Walter; Others Present: Jana Hennen-Burr, Asst Supt of Educational Services; Londa Chambers, Mgr of Admin Services

Walter moved/Thompson seconded the motion to approve the agenda as presented. Approved.

Chair Steinbrecher appointed Vice Chair Plantenberg-Selbitschka to continue to serve as the rep who is authorized to vote for a member school at all district, region and section meetings and on mail ballots where member schools are called upon to vote.

The School Board reviewed as a 1st reading revised Policy 208 Development, Adoption and Implementation of Policies. Vice Chair Plantenberg-Selbitschka and Director Peppin will serve on a subcommittee that will review policies that are being brought forward by administration then will forward them on to the full board for review and approval.

Mr. Greg Hein, reviewed our utility rebate status, noting that the district has received over $300,000 in rebate checks.

Walter moved/Thompson seconded the motion to award a contract to Northland Mechanical Contractors, Inc., for the PES Piping Replacement Project, in the amount of $193,700.00. Approved.

Thompson moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the Consent Agenda as follows: approve the minutes of the 6/12/17 Wk Session; 6/12/17 Regular Mtg; 6/19/17 Special Mtg; and 6/19/17 Wk Session; approve a contract with Southwest Foodservice Excellence to provide food service management for the 2017-18 school yr; approve the resignations, terminations, layoffs, leaves of absence, cert staff appts, athletic/activity appts, and classified staff appts as follows:

Employee Resignations/Terminations – Thiry, Kimberly, L, Building Tech Mentor/Resource, Resign; Dokken, Timothy, RE, Elem Yearbook Advisor, Resign/RE, Secretary (217 days), Transfer; Podoll, Jennifer, ECFE, Gen Asst, Transfer; Roloff, Lindsay, RE, Registered Nurse, Resign; McFarland, Catherine, ISCS, Secretary/Sr. Seer, Resign; Haas, Tamara, H, SPED Asst I, Transfer; Harris, Linda, W, SPED Asst I, Retire; Hines, Shirley, VM, SPED Asst I, Resign; Ivers, Gail, DW, SPED Asst I, Resign; Palashewski, Maureen, ZE, SPED Asst I, Transfer; Miller, Julie,

P, Student Council Advisor, Resign; Vita, Janet, P, Student Council Advisor, Resign; LaGrew, Marcello, ERHS, Theater Tech, Resign.

Employee Leave Requests – Ivers, Gail, TL, Asst, Other; Sweet, Crystal, CE, Site Leader, Medical.

Certified Staff Appts – Amberg, Stephanie, W, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Beckstrand-Schafer, Christen, P/ZE, Music Teacher, .77 FTE, 190 days; Carlson, Meghan, PV, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Christensen, David, PV, Ind Tech Teacher, .50 FTE, 89 days; Christensen, Kelly, DW, Credit Recovery Teacher; Collins, Corey, O, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Corbett, Kelly, O, Principal, 1.0 FTE, 260 days; Doimer, Nathaniel, ISCHS, Eng Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Geisenhof, Robert, PV, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Guericke, Hannah, O, Music Teacher, .35 FTE, 190 days; Hammerseng, Marcus, DW, Targeted Services Teacher; Harding, Stephanie, M, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Kage, Mary, ERHS, Science Teacher, .20 FTE, 190 days; adopt placement of Stephanie J. Amberg on unrequested leave of absence from the 1.0 FTE Elem Asst Principal effective 7/1/17; rescind the portion of Motion #16-148 from the Reg Business Mtg of 6/12/17, in which the

Board adopted the resolution to terminate the probationary contract of Meghan Carlson and Jill Lurie; rescind the portion of Motion #16-138 from the Reg Business Mtg of 5/8/17, in which the Board adopted the motion to appoint Paula J. Ohlander to Secretary at PVEMS (by rescinding this appt, Paula J. Ohlander will return to layoff status (with recall rights) through 6/8/18); rescind Policy 7037 Allergy Alert Awareness; approve a request to allow students from ER & RHS to travel to New York, NY on 11/29-12/3, 2017, to participate in the DECAs Marketing, Merchandising & Customer Service Conference; authorize Londa Chambers, to act as the Identified Official with Authority for the MDE External User Access Re-certification System for ISD 728; approve 2017-18 membership dues for the AMSD in the amount of $11,492.00; approve the April Financial Report; approve the June check register.

Peppin moved to remove the AMSD Membership item off the Consent Agenda. Failed due to lack of a second.

On vote being taken for the Consent Agenda as presented, the following voted in favor: Nelson, Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Steinbrecher, Thompson, Tullbane, Walter; against: Peppin. Passed.

Walter moved/Plantenberg-Selbitschka seconded the motion to adjourn the mtg at 7:25 p.m. Approved.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER

SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

Published in the

Star News

August 12, 2017

721297