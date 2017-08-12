School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 728

WORK SESSION MINUTES

Elk River, MN

JULY 17, 2017

The mtg was called to order by Chair Steinbrecher at 5:30 p.m. at the Dist Office.

Members Present: Joel Nelson, Gregg Peppin, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane

Steinbrecher, Holly Thompson, Christi Tullbane, Tony Walter; Others Present: Dr. Daniel Bittman, Supt; Dr. Jana Hennen-Burr, Asst Supt of Educational Services; Mr. Tim Caskey, Exec Dir of Labor Relations & Personnel Services; Mr. Greg Hein, Exec Dir of Business Services (via telephone); Mr. Cory Franson, Dir of Community Engagement & CE; Mr. Joe Stangler, Dir of Research & Assessment; Mr. Joe Primus, Asst Dir of Finance; Londa Chambers, Mgr of Admin Services

The administration discussed with the School Board a facilities review. They discussed the process and statements of consultation from the Facilities Usage Committee, items not addressed, previously identified space priorities, finance options and possible next steps.

The mtg adjourned at 7:08 p.m.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER

SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

