School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 728

Elk River, MN

work session minutes

jUNE 19, 2017

The mtg was called to order by Chair Steinbrecher at 6:00 p.m. at the Dist Office.

Members Present: Joel Nelson, Gregg Peppin, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane

Steinbrecher, Holly Thompson, Christi Tullbane, Tony Walter; Members Absent: Tony Walter;

Others Present: Dan Bittman, Supt Ms Mary Cecconi, consultant, and School Board members reviewed the School Board evaluation results and discussed goal development. Ms Cecconi also provided an overview of the supt evaluation document and process.

The mtg adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER

SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

Published in the

Star News

August 12, 2017

721280