School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 728

Elk River, MN

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

June 12, 2017

The mtg was called to order by Chair Steinbrecher at 7 p.m. at the ER City Hall.

Members Present: Joel Nelson, Gregg Peppin, Shane Steinbrecher, Holly Thompson, Christi Tullbane, Tony Walter; Members Absent: Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka; Others Present: Bruce Watkins, Interim Supt; Londa Chambers, Mgr of Admin Services

Nelson moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the agenda as presented. Approved.

Walter moved/Thompson seconded the motion to approve the Alternative Teacher Professional Pay System Memorandum of Agreement between ISD 728 and the EREA. Approved.

Walter moved/Thompson seconded the motion to adopt the following resolution relating to the termination of probationary teacher contracts as presented. Approved.

The School Board reviewed revised Policy 5025 Expense Reimbursement as a 2nd reading.

Walter moved/Thompson seconded the motion to approve the 2017-18 budget for Fund 1.

Approved.

Walter moved/Thompson seconded the motion to approve the 2017-18 budget for Fund 2.

Approved.

Walter moved/Thompson seconded the motion to approve the 2017-18 budget for Fund 4 . On vote being taken for the motion, the following voted in favor: Nelson, Steinbrecher, Thompson, Tullbane, Walter. against: Peppin. Passed.

Walter moved/Thompson seconded the motion to approve the 2017-18 budgets for Funds 6, 7, 8, 20, 21, 22, 45, & 47. Approved.

Walter moved/Thompson seconded the motion to approve the minutes of the 5/22/17 Wk Session and the 5/22/17 Regular Mtg;

approve the resignations, terminations, layoffs, leaves of absence, cert staff appts, athletic/activity appts, and classified staff appts as follows:

Employee Resignations/Terminations Murray, Hope, RH, 3-Act Play/Mus Dir, Resign; Bruns, Moriah, RH, Asst Softball Coach, Resign; Elphick, Angela, ZMHS, Asst Volleyball Coach, Resign; Kelleher, Lauren, RH, Asst Winter Dance Team Coach, Resign; Burch, Patrick, ZMHS, Asst Wrestling Coach, Resign; Lestrud, Melisa, ZMHS, AVID Tutor, Termination; Axelson, Barbara, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Bolin, Jennifer, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Hanson, Crystal, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Kostreba, Irene, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Lang, Michelle, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Mahmood, Syeda, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Mertens, Angie, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Norton- Diedrich, Denise, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Opperud, Deborah, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Rick, Elissa, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Risting, Michelel, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Schiminiski, Megan, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Waataja, Carolyn, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Wenum, Cynthia, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Wuollet, Cynthia, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Fisher-Fabel, Georjean, ERHS, Chounselor, Retire; Hernandez, Adrianne, H, Counselor, Resign; Cunningham, Amy, W, Elem Sch News Advisor, Resign; Lokhorst, Anna, CE, Events/Rec/Teams, Resign; Guidarelli, Barbara, L, PE Teacher, Retire; Boyer, Chantel, O, Principal, Resign; Dale, Peggy, SM, Secretary, Retire; LaPointe, Ryan, RH, Spring Weight Train Advisor, Resign.

Employee Leave Requests Schallenberger, Jean, RH, Cook, Medical Ext; Groen, Robert, DSC, Dist Delivery Driver, Medical; Barthel, Julie, TL, Teacher, Medical; Boldt, LeRoyce, ERHS, Teacher, Other (.5 Leave); Boyd, Thomas, ZMHS, Teacher, Other; Hohlen, Barry, ERHS, Teacher, Other (.5 Leave); Scheevel, Kelly, ERHS, Teacher, Child Care (.4 Leave).

Certified Staff Appts Abraham, Amanda, DW, ECSE Teacher, 6.1 hrs/day, 12.5 days; Austin, Claire, VM, SLD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Betker, Laura, PV, Social Wkr, .30 FTE, 190 days; Breyen, Julie, ZMHS, Targeted Services Teacher; Dillner, Emilie, P, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Durand, Mark, DW, Credit Recovery Teacher; Egeberg, Richard, ISCS, Credit Recovery Teacher; Ellingson, Kelli, ERHS, Credit Recovery Teacher; Enninga, Melissa, ISCS, Science Teacher, .20 FTE, 190 days; Ewert, Jacqueline, VM, Targeted Services Teacher; Firkus, Sarah, DW, Credit Recovery Teacher; Fossum, Kelly, DW, Targeted Services Coord; Galloway, Kathryn, DW, SPED Teacher, up to 6 hrs/day, 24 days; Garcia, Amy, DW, SPED Teacher, 4.17 hrs/day, 12 days; Good, Roxanne, DW, Credit Recovery Teacher; Graser, Darwin, RM, Science Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Hohlen, Barry, DW, Credit Recovery Teacher; Hudalla, Marie, TL, Social Wkr, .80 FTE, 190 days; Kage, Mary, DW, Credit Recovery Teacher; Kraus, Jenessa, ZMHS, Targeted Services Teacher; Lamb, Katheryn, M, Social Wkr, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Lasley, Zachary, DW, SPED Teacher, 4.17 hrs/day, 12 days; Lorentz, Sherrie, DW, ECSE Teacher, 6.1 hrs/day, 12.5 days; McDonald, Debra, DW, Credit Recovery Teacher; Melsha-Senderhauf, Barbara, ZMHS, Credit Recovery Teacher; Mitzuk, Carolyn, DW, Credit Recovery Teacher; Neske, Scott, RM, Targeted Services Teacher; Peterson, Julie, DW, Credit Recovery Teacher; Sagehorn, Luci, RM, EBD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Scherr, Bryan, ERHS, Asst Principal, 1.0 FTE, 261 days; Seibert, Amy, ERHS, Credit Recovery Teacher; Solliday, Katherine, DW, Credit Recovery Teacher/DW, Credit Recovery Teacher/DW, Credit Recovery Teacher; Spence, Krista, W/RE, PE Teacher, .93 FTE, 190 days; Villaume, Louis, ZMHS, EBD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Zapzalka, Alexis, ZMHS, Targeted Services Teacher.

Activities/Athletics Appts ERHS – Stull, Alexander, Asst Boys Lacrosse Coach, .50 FTE; Olson, Marcus, Asst Boys Lacrosse Coach, .50 FTE; Morrell, Tucker, Asst Baseball Coach, .50 FTE; Klingelhofer, Ryan, Asst Baseball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Ambrose, Christopher, Asst Baseball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Angstman, Mark, Asst Baseball Coach, 1.0 FTE. RHS – Strand, Tyler, Asst Boys Lacrosse Coach, .871 FTE; Hansen, Timothy, Asst Boys Lacrosse Coach, .573 FTE.

Classified Staff Appts Feucht, Callan, CE, Child Care Wkr, 34 hrs/wk; Fournier, Jason, CE, Child Care Wkr, 34 hrs/wk; Gerold, Brianna, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Goebel, Micaela, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Horvath, Emilie, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Horvath, Jordyn, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Levos, Nicholas, CE, Child Care Wkr, 34 hrs/wk; Lind, Ashley, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Logan, Heather, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Mackowick, Jenna, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Mize, Margaret, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Moriarity, Kristin, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Nelson, Jordan, CE, Child Care Wkr, 34 hrs/wk; Ott, Armella, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Peterson, Madison, CE, Child Care Wkr, 34 hrs/wk; Sauer, Christopher, CE, Child Care Wkr, 34 hrs/wk; Scherle, Hannah, CE, Child Care Wkr, 34 hrs/wk; Scherle, Jill, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Strei, Leita, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Sweet, Hannah, CE, Child Care Wkr, 34 hrs/wk; Swiderski, Carter, CE, Child Care Wkr, 34 hrs/wk; Wilder, Delaney, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Zimmer, Carol, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk; Krueger, Andrew, DO, Conf Benefits/Acct Clerk, 8.0 hrs/day, 260 days; Hayes, Michelle, DO, Conf Benefits Secr, 8.0 hrs/day, 260 days; Brown, Sheila, RH, Cook Helper, .50 hr/day, Student days; Puff, Jill, ERHS, Cook Helper, 1.50 hrs/day, Student days; Lenz, Gary, VM, Custodian, 8.0 hrs/day, 261 days; Fuller, Carissa, CE, Diving Instructor; Snavely, Rachel, ERHS, ELL Asst, 3.0 hrs/day, 172 days; Elsenpeter, Sadie, CE, Enrich Instruct, 26 hrs/wk; Peterson, Shannon, W, 1st Cook, 5.0 hrs/day, Student days; Sunvold, Karen, P, 1st Cook, 5.0 hrs/day, Student days; Papermaster, Sarah, RM, Head Cook, 8.0 hrs/day, Student days; Allard, Carter, CE, Program Aide, 18 hrs/wk; Anderson, Nicholas, CE, Program Aide, 18 hrs/wk; Benolkin, Brooke, CE, Program Aide, 18 hrs/wk; Eldredge, Adam, CE, Program Aide, 18 hrs/wk; Lynch, Casey, CE, Program Aide, 18 hrs/wk; Lynch, Kelley, CE, Program Aide, 18 hrs/wk; Arradizadeh, Braiden, CE, Rec Staff, 20 hrs/wk; Carlson, Stephanie, CE, Rec Staff, 20 hrs/wk; Holmes, Peyton, CE, Rec Staff, 20 hrs/wk; Holmes, Preston, CE, Rec Staff, 15 hrs/wk; Scherber, Karla, CE, Rec Staff, 12 hrs/wk; Dexheimer, Rebecca, L, Secretary, 8.0 hrs/day, 217 days; Balcome, Paula, CE, Site Leader, 35 hrs/wk; Giese, Allison, CE, Site Leader, 35 hrs/wk; Johnson, Jennifer, CE, Site Leader, 35 hrs/wk; Meyer, Stephanie, CE, Site Leader, 35 hrs/wk; Ritter, Madelene, DW, SPED Asst I, 4.50 hrs/day, 11 days; Akemann, Cole, DSC, Summer Grounds Wkr, 8.0 hrs/day; Greenlun, Taylor, DSC, Summer Grounds Wkr, 8.0 hrs/day; Pearson, Justin, DSC, Summer Grounds Wkr, 8.0 hrs/day; Polzin, Lauren, DSC, Summer Grounds Wkr, 8.0 hrs/day; Wicklund, Nicholas, CE, Water Safety Aide, 8 hrs/wk.

approve the revised Policy 7019 Wellness;

authorize the following to obtain dist p-cards: Daniel Bittman, Supt;

approve the donations;

approve the May check register;

approve the following appts effective 8/28/17: Megan Bateman, .9 FTE Tech Teacher/Intervention Specialist, RES; Jeremiah Daggett, .2 FTE PE Teacher, SMS; John Devine, .4 FTE Band Teacher, SMS; Mary Kage, .8 FTE Science Teacher, ERHS; Valerie Krych, .75 FTE Music Teacher, HES/WES; Jill Lambach, .6 FTE Phy Ed Teacher/Intervention Specialist, ISCHS Leslie Miller, .8 FTE Math Teacher, RMS; Susan Oelke, .5 FTE Intervention Teacher, ISCHS; Susanne Redfield, .3 FTE Art Teacher, SMS; Kristen Schrader, .5 FTE Tech Teacher, WES

Approved.

Walter moved/Thompson seconded the motion to adjourn the mtg at 8:15 p.m. Approved.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER

SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

Published in the

Star News

August 12, 2017

721267