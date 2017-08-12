Relay For Life does a wonderful job honoring those struck by cancer

Amazing volunteer efforts, support by businesses still doesn’t bring out the community, though Submitted photo

Each lighted bag represents a survivor or a loved one lost to cancer. The luminaria ceremony is just one aspect of the Relay For Life that honors those touched by cancer.

Relay For Life volunteers put in hundreds of hours of work and planning each year to create a Relay event that will honor cancer survivors and give them hope, to remember those loved ones who have been lost to cancer and to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Certainly, by now, most people have been touched by cancer in some way, whether personally or by knowing someone who has been affected by it. So then, what is the reason more people in the community don’t come to this community event?

Last Saturday we had wonderful weather, lots of fun activities, food, great entertainment, inspirational speakers, ceremonies to honor and remember those with cancer, even a bagpiper to lead us for our luminary lighting.

People and businesses in the area have been very supportive financially, and for that we offer a heartfelt thank you. We had a good number of people at our Relay because of the team members and their families, but participation by the communities was small. To those who did come, we give you a huge thank you for your support. However, we were disappointed that so many people of the community missed out on this family fun, free community event.

I realize this is a busy time of year for families. Even though the Relay hours were from 2 p.m. to midnight, the event was open to everyone to come and go as their schedules permitted. Those of us on teams stayed the entire time, representing that we won’t quit fighting until a cure is found for this disease called cancer. We hope that next year we will see many more of our friends and neighbors enjoying this special day with us. — Carole Eckstrom, Otsego