Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ELK RIVER

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Elk River Planning Commission acting as the Board of Adjustments will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, 6:30 p.m., at Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway to consider a request by Parent Builders Inc. for a 45-foot wetland setback variance for a structure (i.e., driveway) at 10396 221st Avenue NW, Case No. V 17-06.

If the Board of Adjustments denies the request or an appeal is made by any interested party by September 1, 2017, the application will automatically be forwarded to the City Council for consideration. That meeting will be held on Monday, September 18, 2017, at 6:00 p.m.

General description of the subject property is south of 221st Avenue, north 217th Avenue, lying between Kennedy Street and Monroe Street alignments (10396 221st Avenue NW). Legal description of the subject property is the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter and the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 12, Township 33N, Range 26W, Sherburne County, MN.

Hearing impaired persons planning to attend who need an interpreter or other persons with disabilities who require auxiliary aids should contact Tina Allard, City Clerk, at 763.635.1000, by August 18, 2017.

If you would like information regarding the above-described public hearing notice, please call Elk River City Hall at 763.635.1000. All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing to express their questions and/or comments.

BrieAnna Simon,

Planner

Community Operations & Development

Published in the

Star News

August 12, 2017

721368